Paula Vennells latest: Former Post Office CEO faces second day of questioning

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells is back for her second day at the Horizon IT inquiry. (PA)

Disgraced former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells faces a second day of questioning at the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal as the lead campaigner in delivering justice for those wrongly convicted said he has ”no sympathy“ for her.

Speaking outside Aldwych House after Vennells gave evidence on Wednesday, former subpostmaster Alan Bates said he was left unmoved by an emotional Vennells, who broke down on several occasions while giving evidence.

He said: “The whole thing is upsetting for everybody, including for so many of the victims. I’ve got no sympathy really.”

During the first session, that was interrupted by a fire alarm and a leaking ceiling, Vennells appeared tearful as she gave evidence about her tenure at the Post Office while hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted.

She first broke down when she was asked about her 2012 claim to MPs that every prosecution of a subpostmaster had found in favour of the Post Office, and later wept and had to pause her evidence as she spoke about subpostmasters who died by suicide.

As she gave evidence on Wednesday, Vennells admitted she “made mistakes” but denied there was a conspiracy to cover up the scandal.

Live 8 updates Vennells denies Post Office wanted to influence review of Horizon Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells said the company wanted reassurance the Horizon IT system could be relied upon but denied wanting to influence the work of independent forensic accounts. Second Sight was drafted in to independently review cases involving Horizon in 2012. Asked if after reading a line in their interim report that there were “no systemic defects” in the system, the Post Office “paraded that conclusion”, Vennells said: “It did come to that conclusion in its interim report. “There is no way I would have wanted to persuade Second Sight on something they were not prepared to say and I don’t believe Second Sight would ever have agreed to that.” “If they came to that conclusion in their interim report, that was their conclusion.” Beer asked: “Isn’t that what the Post Office wanted to drive them to and isn’t this the evidence of such driving?” Vennells replied: “The Post Office certainly wanted the reassurance that the Horizon system could be relied upon – that has been the objective all the way through this. At no stage did I get the sense that anybody in the Post Office was going to be able to influence Second Sight over what conclusions they came to. “I would be very surprised if that was the case here.”

Vennells had 'no inkling' subpostmasters convictions were unsafe in 2013 - despite Alan Bates telling her they were Paula Vennells arrives to give her second day of evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry. (PA) Paula Vennells said she had no inkling that subpostmaster convictions were unsafe in May 2013 despite an email from lead campaigner Alan Bates which said he was “surprised” she had not offered to meet “bearing in mind what has been discovered so far”. Referring to the work of forensic accountants Second Sight in the email from May 21 2013, Bates said: “Bearing in mind what has been discovered so far, I for one am surprised that we haven’t yet met to discuss the implications. “Whilst I appreciate that the majority of the issues began under previous regimes and you have expressed a genuine willingness to address the concerns that JFSA (Justice For Subpostmaster Alliance) has been raising, these issues are still continuing. “I have little doubt that it is now feasible to show that many of the prosecutions that POL (Post Office Limited) have pressed home should never have taken place.” Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked former Post Office chief executive Vennells: “Would you have been very concerned reading an email like this that the person representing a key stakeholder, JFSA, was saying that the prosecutions, and many of them, that the Post Office had brought, ought never to have taken place?” She replied: “I was concerned to get the email from Alan, certainly. The point he was making about prosecutions was the point the JFSA made for a number of years – that wasn’t new news to me at this stage.” Beer continued: “Is that how you would have thought of it, that this is just Mr Bates saying something that he’s always said?” The former Post Office boss replied: “No, not at all.” Beer then said: “Had you been given any inkling that anything had emerged that might undermine the safety of convictions?” Vennells responded: “No.”

Vennells asked whether she thought review of Seema Misra's case would be 'red rag to bull' Former sub-postmistress Seema Misra was sent to prison while pregnant. (Alamy) A Post Office solicitor was concerned that including former subpostmistress Seema Misra’s case in an independent review into the Horizon IT system “would be a red rag to a bull”, the inquiry heard. Misra, who ran a Post Office in West Byfleet, Surrey, was jailed in 2010 after being accused of stealing £74,000. She was pregnant at the time. The inquiry heard Alwen Lyons, former company secretary, emailed chief executive Paula Vennells in June 2012 expressing former Post Office general counsel Susan Crichton’s concerns about including Misra’s case in the independent review. Lyons wrote: “The issue that came to light with the list of MP cases was that they included the Mishra (Misra), you will remember the case and the publicity, she went to prison and had her baby whilst in there. “The husband got publicity through radio and press. “Susan’s anxiety, and she raised this at the meeting with Alice before you joined, was whether now contacting her to tell her we review the case would be a red rag to a bull.” Asked if she shared Crichton’s concerns that even contacting Misra “would be a red rag to a bull”, Vennells told the inquiry: “No.”

Pauls Vennells told Alan Bates it was too early to question validity of prosecutions Paula Vannells is being asked about correspondence she had with former subpostmaster Alan Bates, who has been prominent in fighting for justice for subpostmasters. In an email in 2013, Vennells told Bates it was too early in the investigation to suggest things had been discovered that called into question the integrity of Horizon or the validity of prosecutions - and that it would be wrong to suggest this was the case. Asked by counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC where she had got this information and if she was getting feedback from Second Sight, Vennells said: "I would have talked to whoever was leading the work on this... I am almost certain that when I got Alan's note that I went to the team and said I've had this note, what's the current status."

Vennells asked about choosing Second Sight review Former Post office CEO Paula Vennells has been asked about her decision to go ahead with a review of the Horizon system by Second Sight as opposed to Deloitte. "I felt very strongly that we needed an organisation who would be able to work well with subpostmasters - I was concerned that any one of the big 4... would have come across as too corporate... I don't recall looking at the proposals in detail at the meeting," she said. Questioned on whether a deliberate choice was made to choose forensic accounting firm Second Sight over Deloitte to review independently the Horizon system because the former’s proposal was “much narrower in scope” and “only looked at a sample of past cases”, Ms Vennells said: “From a personal point of view, I would say that is absolutely not the case. “I have no recollection of that at all.”

Inquiry resumes for second day of Paula Vennells questioning The inquiry has retstarted for Paula Vennells' second day of questioning, which is kicking off with looking at the Second Sight investigation.