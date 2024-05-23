Harriet Sinclair
Paula Vennells latest: Former Post Office CEO faces second day of questioning
Disgraced former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells faces a second day of questioning at the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Disgraced former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells faces a second day of questioning at the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal as the lead campaigner in delivering justice for those wrongly convicted said he has ”no sympathy“ for her.
Speaking outside Aldwych House after Vennells gave evidence on Wednesday, former subpostmaster Alan Bates said he was left unmoved by an emotional Vennells, who broke down on several occasions while giving evidence.
He said: “The whole thing is upsetting for everybody, including for so many of the victims. I’ve got no sympathy really.”
During the first session, that was interrupted by a fire alarm and a leaking ceiling, Vennells appeared tearful as she gave evidence about her tenure at the Post Office while hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted.
She first broke down when she was asked about her 2012 claim to MPs that every prosecution of a subpostmaster had found in favour of the Post Office, and later wept and had to pause her evidence as she spoke about subpostmasters who died by suicide.
As she gave evidence on Wednesday, Vennells admitted she “made mistakes” but denied there was a conspiracy to cover up the scandal.
Follow our coverage of Vennells' second day of evidence , which begins at 10am, below:
