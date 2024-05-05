Local elections live: Rishi Sunak warned not to drift to right after disastrous results

Rishi Sunak has been warned not to drift to the right after his party suffered mayoral elections losses in England’s two biggest cities.

Labour's Sadiq Khan stormed to victory in London but the West Midlands contest, which the Tories were on course to win, was seen as a potential lifeline for Sunak in an otherwise disastrous set of local election results: the party also lost nearly 400 council seats.

The prime minister had hoped a brace of wins – alongside Lord Ben Houchen’s victory in the Tees Valley mayoralty – could be enough to stave off rebellious Tory backbenchers. But Andy Street's loss in the West Midlands is likely to ramp up the pressure on his leadership once again.

On Saturday, Sunak acknowledged the "disappointing" results but, in an apparent message to rebel backbenchers, added they have "redoubled my resolve to continue to make progress on our plan".

However, Andy Street, the outgoing Tory West Midlands mayor, warned Sunak not to "drift" to the right and that “winning from the centre ground is what happens”.

Follow live updates here.

Live 6 updates Braverman: Tories will be lucky to win a single seat at general election Suella Braverman has stepped up her attack on Rishi Sunak by claiming the Tories will be lucky to win a single seat at the general election. Speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, she claimed ministers in Sunak's government feel the same way as she does about his leadership. "Yes, of course. I talk to many of my colleagues who are privately demoralised and incredibly concerned about the prospects. "At this rate, we will be lucky to have any Conservative MPs at the next election. We need to fight."

Braverman not seeking change in leader Suella Braverman, despite slating Rishi Sunak's leadership, is not calling for him to be ousted. “I just don’t think that is a feasible prospect right now," she told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme. "We don’t have enough time and it is impossible for anyone new to come and change our fortunes to be honest. There is no superman or superwoman out there who can do it. "Rishi Sunak has been leading us for about 18 months, he has been making these decisions, these are consequences of those decisions. He needs to own this and therefore he needs to fix it.”

Braverman: Sunak needs to change course Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked by Rishi Sunak at the end of last year, has appeared on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme. “The plan is not working and I despair at these terrible results," she said. “There is no spinning these results, there is no disguising the fact that these have been terrible election results for the Conservatives and they suggest that we are heading to a Labour government, and that fills me with horror. “I love my country, I care about my party and I want us to win, and I am urging the prime minister to change course, to with humility reflect on what voters are telling us, and change the plan and the way that he is communicating and leading us.” This comes after Andy Street, the outgoing Conservative West Midlands mayor, urged the PM not to heed calls from Tory rebels to shift to the right following the local election results.

Cabinet minister: Tories can still win Transport secretary Mark Harper has insisted the Conservatives are still in with a chance of winning the next general election, despite the party’s local elections trouncing. He told Sky News: "These were disappointing results but the point is what they demonstrate... is that Labour is not on course for that majority, Keir Starmer hasn’t sealed the deal with the public. “So that means there is a fight to be had, the prime minister is up for that fight, I am up for that fight, and I know the Conservative Party is up for it."

Two maps which will make grim reading for Rishi Sunak Mayoral results... (PA) ... and council results (PA)

Tories’ standing in eyes of the public has hit new depths - John Curtice Rishi Sunak pictured on Friday. (PA) When the round of elections held on Thursday was held back in 2016, the Conservatives lost ground too. Nevertheless, they still won 30 per cent of the seats being contested. This time around they have won just 20 per cent, even fewer than the Liberal Democrats. That is perhaps the clearest indication of the depths to which the party’s standing in the eyes of the public has now fallen, just six months at most from a general election. Read the analysis from elections expert Sir Prof John Curtice in The Telegraph