Live updates: Solar eclipse begins in California, Texas. Follow along for timing of totality, photos and more

People near Mazatlán, Mexico were the first to see the total solar eclipse at 2:07 p.m. ET. It will now travel along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.
Follow along below for Yahoo News’s live coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse. For those unable to view the eclipse in person, you can watch it in real time by clicking here.
Live39 updates
Featured
Dylan Stableford
What time is the eclipse happening, exactly?
The exact timing depends on where you are along the path of totality, but in the United States, the eclipse began in Texas shortly after noon local time (with totality beginning around 1:40 p.m. CT and ending at 1:45 p.m. CT). In Maine, it will be visible starting at about a quarter after 2 p.m. ET, with totality beginning around 3:30 p.m. ET and ending at 3:34 p.m. ET.
See the chart with precise eclipse timing below.
Neia Balao
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urges residents to plan ahead for solar eclipse
Although Los Angeles isn't on the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, Mayor Karen Bass is urging residents to take precautions should they try to view it.
While Los Angeles won’t be on the path of full totality for today’s Solar Eclipse, please prepare and plan ahead safely! pic.twitter.com/MKx55usbTw
According to CBS News, a partial solar eclipse became visible in Los Angeles at 10:06 a.m. PT. The eclipse is expected to peak at 11:12 a.m. PT and residents will see 49% coverage of the sun. The partial eclipse will end at 12:22 p.m. PT.
Dylan Stableford
Totality begins in Mazatlan
📍 The small Mexican beach city of Mazatlán became the first place in North America to experience the totality phase of the total solar eclipse at 11:09 a.m. PT/2:09 p.m. ET, when the moon completely blocked the face of the sun.
It was expected to last four minutes and 20 seconds.
Kate Murphy
Biden issues eclipse safety reminder — and appears to throw shade at Trump
President Biden issued a safety reminder Monday to eclipse viewers to wear eye protection. NASA has warned Americans that looking at the eclipse without proper protection could result in immediate eye damage.
Biden’s post on X also appeared to throw some shade at former President Donald Trump given that Biden was standing in the same spot where Trump was famously photographed in 2017 looking up at the sun during a solar eclipse without protective eyewear.
How to make a pinhole camera to view the solar eclipse
If you were unable to get your hands on protective eyewear to safely view the eclipse, don't despair. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory posted a tutorial on how to make a pinhole camera using simple, at-home materials.
Cut a 1- to 2-inch square or rectangular hole in the center of a piece of card stock.
Tape over the hole with a piece of aluminum foil.
Flip over the card stock. Using a pin, paper clip and pencil, poke a small hole through the aluminum foil.
Place a second piece of card stock on the ground. Hold the piece of card stock with aluminum foil above it. Stand with the sun to your back and look at the projected image on the card stock.
Soundtrack your eclipse experience with a curated Spotify playlist
Yahoo Entertainment created an eclipse playlist with 10 of the most popular songs that celebrate cosmic events, from "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler to "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
According to a press release from Spotify, there were 200% more searches for the word "eclipse" on April 2 in the U.S. than there were a month before. Those searches have only increased in the week since.
The streaming platform also created a soundtrack for the eclipse titled "sonder." It's full of ethereal music meant to conjure "the feeling of realizing that every other individual has a life as full and real as one's own." At two-and-a-half hours long, it can last the entire duration of the eclipse.
Kate Murphy
This nonprofit wants to recycle your eclipse glasses after you're done with them
Heather Eracleous is the founder of nonprofit organization Astronomers Without Borders (AWB), which is running a nationwide eclipse glasses recycling drive for a second time. She also owns Vessel Refillery FW, in Fort Wayne, Ind., where residents can refill their empty bottles of household goods and personal care supplies.
Her business will join over 300 schools, museums, city governments, commercial businesses, community organizations, and local libraries that will collect and ship an estimated millions of glasses to be repurposed for use by underserved communities around the world in future solar eclipses.
An eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, "so why not allow them the same benefits that we get from these glasses?" Eracleous said.
AWB launched its first run of the program after the last solar eclipse in 2017, when volunteer centers across the country collected more than half a million glasses that were distributed to Africa, Asia, and South America for reuse.
Traffic is getting congested on I-40 eastbound at the Sallisaw exit near the Arkansas border. Remember to get to a safe place off roadways to view the eclipse. We’re monitoring traffic and working to keep it flowing smoothly. pic.twitter.com/JG5u1q3BNy
For people in southern Texas — the first state along the path of totality — the eclipse has begun. According to NASA, a partial eclipse in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, began at 12:10 local time. Totality is expected to begin at 1:27 p.m. CT and last about four minutes, until 1:31 p.m. CT.
Neia Balao
Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project launches 650 balloons ahead of eclipse
The Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project launched around 650 balloons made of biodegradable latex in preparation for Monday's total solar eclipse, NPR reported. The balloons, which are traveling at altitudes between 70,000 and 115,000 feet, were launched by undergraduate science and engineering students at more than 75 institutions from several points on the path of totality.
The balloon project will give students the opportunity to learn how to build instruments that can withstand extreme environments.
Neia Balao
Is it safe for pets to be outside during the solar eclipse?
How safe is it to watch the total solar eclipse with your pets? According to Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the eclipse is unlikely to affect pets in a substantial way, NPR reported. Carlson witnessed the way animals responded to a total eclipse in 2017 when her practice in Pocatello, Idaho, closed down so staff members, along with their dogs, could watch the eclipse.
"Honestly, the animals were probably more anxious because of our excitement than anything else," she recalled.
Carlson added that pets do not require special sunglasses during the eclipse.
"Keep the glasses for yourself, because we're the ones that are going to be looking up at the sun and need that protection for our eyes," she said. "They're just going to be looking around like they normally do every day and feeding off of your emotions and your excitement."
Chanelle Chandler
Eclipse watchers set up shop in Sylvan Beach, N.Y.
People in Sylvan Beach, N.Y, hoping to get a glimpse of the sky show, gathered along Oneida Lake on Monday.
Darkness will start spreading over Buffalo, N.Y., about 150 miles from the resort town and a spot along the path of totality, at 2:04 p.m. ET, with totality expected at 3:20 p.m. ET.
Kate Murphy
What the eclipse will sound like for those who can't see it
Astronomers at Harvard University designed a device to enable people with blindness or low vision to experience the solar eclipse right along with the millions of people who will be viewing it in North America.
“We mapped the bright light of the sun to a flute sound,” said Allyson Bieryla, an astronomer at Harvard. “Then it goes to a midrange, which is a clarinet, and then during totality, it kind of goes down to a low clicking sound, and that clicking even slows down during totality.”
The scientists designed a boxy device — a bit larger than a cell phone — that converts light into audible tones in a process called sonification. The sounds change based on the intensity of the light, allowing people with blindness or low vision to follow the progress of the eclipse.
The device is called a LightSound, and hundreds of them will be at eclipse-viewing events on Monday.
President Biden is traveling to the Midwest today for an economic event in Madison, Wis., followed by a campaign reception in Chicago before returning to Washington. And according to his public schedule, Biden is due to arrive in Chicago right around the time that the Windy City will be experiencing a near-total eclipse.
Chicago’s maximum eclipse coverage, or 93.9%, will occur at 3:07 p.m. ET. Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 2:55 p.m. ET. And as of now, Biden is due to depart O’Hare for Soldier Field at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Chanelle Chandler
Mexico up 1st to witness eclipse
People in parts of Mexico, where the path of totality begins, have set up shop to witness the total solar eclipse shadowing Earth starting at around 11:07 a.m. PT, according to NBC News.
The city of Torreón will experience the longest stretch of totality, which is expected to last 4 minutes and 28 seconds. Here are some photos of eclipse watchers in Torreón.
Kelsey Weekman
Vendors capitalize on the eclipse with unique merchandise
Though catching a glimpse of the eclipse in person and snapping photos may be the main goal for many travelers, some are purchasing merchandise to memorialize the cosmic event.
Safety glasses might be the most popular purchase, but they're not the only thing vendors are selling.
Take a look at some of the souvenirs for sale near Niagara Falls.
Chanelle Chandler
Crummy weather? Forgot to get glasses? Here's how to watch.
County and state officials declare states of emergency across path of totality
Several state and local government officials have declared a state of emergency or made emergency resources available in anticipation of an influx of travelers flocking to their communities en masse to catch the best possible view of the total solar eclipse.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency on Friday in order to release funds to help commercial carriers transport essential items like groceries throughout the state. The news release stated that the decision was made in anticipation of the influx of visitors "potentially causing hardships."
The Texas Division of Emergency Management told CBS News that 16 cities and counties across the state have issued disaster declarations so that they could more easily receive state resources if the need should arise.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio Emergency Operations Center for the same reason. He said in a news conference that he's "confident that our local communities have fully prepared for the influx of spectators," but wanted to have the resources available should any "unexpected needs arise."
Shadow bands: Mysterious gray ripples that can be seen on the ground or on buildings
The “Purkinje shift”: A shift in color perception due to changing light levels from the sun’s darkening
Wacky weather: “Eclipse winds,” temperature drops and sudden thunderstorms may occur
Possible Venus and Jupiter sightings
Baily’s beads: “Diamond ring effect,” which happens when gaps in the moon allow sunlight to peek through its uneven edges
Nature’s confusion with nighttime: The activities of birds and bees may come to a halt due to the decrease in sunlight.
Moodiness: The eclipse is known to bring temporary changes in emotions and may cause deep emotional responses
Animal anxiety: The darkness can disrupt the internal clocks of animals used to being active during the day. Texas A&M University Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences says animals with a history of anxiety may whine, hide, pant or pace, according to KTXL.
David Artavia
6 N.Y. prison inmates will be able to see the eclipse after all
Six inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York will be able to watch the eclipse after they sued the prison for attempting to prevent them from seeing the celestial event.
Jeremy Zielinski, Travis Hudson, Bruce Moses, Oscar Nuñez, Jean Marc Desmarat and David Haigh filed a federal lawsuit against the the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. In March, the department mandated that all prisons would be on lockdown the day of the eclipse.
The inmates, who consider the eclipse to be a religious event, claimed the lockdown infringed on their religious rights. According to the Associated Press, "the six men include a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santeria, and an atheist."
“It will be 20 years before another opportunity like this exists,” Haigh told Hellgate in March about the eclipse. “I don't believe that just because I am incarcerated that I should be denied this opportunity, especially when this eclipse is scheduled to happen during normal outside recreation time.”
The department has since agreed to permit them to view the eclipse. As of April 4, only the six men at Woodbourne have permission to watch the eclipse according to Hellgate.
The lockdown was initially implemented as a safety precaution. The department said that 23 prison facilities — including Woodbourne — are in areas with either full or partial visibility and will experience darkness for up to three and a half minutes.
David Artavia
How school districts along the path of totality are handling the eclipse
School districts across multiple states in the eclipse’s path are choosing to dismiss students early or close entirely, while others are choosing to stay open and turn the event into a learning experience for students.
A number of major cities are anticipating an influx of visitors. Some local officials have declared a state of emergency, warning that traffic jams may occur and driving conditions could become less than ideal. As a result, districts in Texas, Upstate New York, New Jersey and East Tennessee, among others, will let students out early to prevent potential congestion on the roads.
Caitlin Dickson
Hundreds of couples plan to say 'I do' at mass eclipse wedding
Nearly 300 couples are expected to flock to the path of totality Monday to exchange vows under the solar eclipse.
According to People, Russellville, Ark., will play host to the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” festival, a mass wedding ceremony that will conclude a few minutes before the moon completely obscures the sun’s light. A wedding officiant, as well as decorations, flowers and cake, will be provided for free to couples who show up with a marriage license, though family and friends who wish to witness the ceremony must buy a ticket.
Rodney Williams, the event’s organizer, told KATV that the party had “grown way above my original expectations," with nearly 300 couples from 22 different states signing up to say “I do” under the eclipse.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the eclipse, and a lot of couples have unique reasons for wanting to be married during that time," said Williams.
Caitlin Dickson
Solar eclipse triggers onslaught of conspiracy theories across social media
“Part of what makes conspiracy theories so compelling is their flexibility and malleability,” Yotam Ophir, an expert on media effects, persuasion and misinformation at the University at Buffalo, told Yahoo News. “Those who understand the world through conspiratorial lenses tend to interpret events, especially dramatic ones, as being driven by intentional, often evil, forces.”
Millions gather for total solar eclipse festivities and fireworks
Millions of people have traveled near and far to the 15 U.S. states and areas of Canada and Mexico along the path of totality to prepare for the total solar eclipse on April 8.
According to consumer insights firm Lisa W. Miller & Associates, about 12 million people are expected to travel for a chance to see the moon block out the sun today, bringing in big bucks for the cities and small towns on the path.
Here's a look at sky-gazers from Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Mazatlan, Mexico.
Kelsey Weekman
Niagara Falls aims to set a new Guinness World Record
Hundreds of people are boarding a Hornblower Niagara City Cruises boat today in hopes of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the sun.
Yankees, Guardians push back start time for the eclipse
The New York Yankees had originally scheduled their home game against the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon to coincide with the eclipse, planning to continue playing with the lights on, but the team ultimately decided against it.
“After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.,” the Yankees said in a statement last week.
However, the team is still giving away promotional solar eclipse T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans in attendance.
The Cleveland Guardians also moved the scheduled start time of Monday’s home opener at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox due to the eclipse. That game will now start at 5:10 p.m. ET, an hour later than previously scheduled.
Kelsey Weekman
You'll be able to feel the eclipse when you see it
A total solar eclipse is more than just a striking visual phenomenon — its effects can be felt too.
As the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on the Earth, there will be a shift in temperature, wind speed and humidity. The exact impact may vary based on cloud cover and time of year.
Since the last total solar eclipse took place during the afternoon in August, the shift was noticeable. According to CNN, the temperature fell 11 degrees over one hour in a Wyoming town, and dropped 4-8 degrees across the South.
Since this eclipse is happening in early spring, the sun’s angle will be lower than it was in August, but the eclipse will occur near the warmest part of the afternoon. The cooldown is expected to be brief but distinct.
Will cellphone service be disrupted during the eclipse?
Cities in the center of the path of totality are likely to see an increase of cellphone usage Monday, which can cause minor service delays. However, major cellphone carriers claim they've fixed potential issues ahead of time.
AT&T, for example, saw network usage spike up to 15% in cell towers around the path of totality during the eclipse in 2017. Despite having a nationwide outage in February, a company spokesperson company told CNN the eclipse “will have no direct operational impact on our wireless network.”
Verizon is also anticipating smooth sailing: “We’re confident the additional capacity we’ve layered into the network over the past few years will accommodate any increases in data usage,” a spokesperson told Time magazine.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile released a statement in March claiming that the company “increased investments in network hardening by more than 30% over the past two years,” which should reduce service interruptions during the eclipse.
David Artavia
What if it's cloudy during the eclipse? Here's what to look out for.
If you happen to be in a cloudy spot during the eclipse, all is not lost.
According to Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist and atmospheric scientist for the MyRadar app, you’ll still be able to see the moon’s shadow sweep across the sky even if it's cloudy. Chances are it will be dark and cloudy overhead, but the horizon around it will still appear bright.
“It looks very weird — like you’re in the middle of this ring,” he told Gizmodo, noting that you'll likely experience a sudden change in wind speed and see unusual animal behavior due to the spontaneous darkness.
“You can still experience it with your ears because the birds might change their roosting songs,” Patricia Reiff, professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University, told Time magazine. “You might experience it with your eyes because the dogs and other animals are lying down and acting as though it’s the evening.”
“It'll still be an eclipse,” Nye told the Austin American-Statesman. “Be in the moment for these four minutes. Just settle in and enjoy it. It's spectacular.”
Caitlin Dickson
What the total solar eclipse could mean for your zodiac sign
Astrologer and journalist Maressa Brown breaks down which astrological signs will likely be most affected by Monday's eclipse.
While eclipse season affects everyone in some way, you’ll feel the solar eclipse the most if it’s closely connecting with your natal, or birth, chart. This is the case if you were born when the sun, moon or other planets were in Aries — specifically, within 5 degrees of 19 degrees Aries — when you were born. (You can determine if this is the case by ... using an app like TimePassages.) Those with Aries placements will experience this eclipse by itching to rethink their persona or how they’re presenting themselves out in the world.
People with Aries placements aren’t the only ones who will feel this eclipse the most. Fellow cardinal signs Cancer, Libra and Capricorn are also more apt to experience shake-ups and shifts. (Again, you’ll feel it even more if you have planets around 19 degrees of these signs.)
Niagara Falls packed with travelers ahead of the eclipse
Droves of tourists visited Niagara Falls on Saturday, Buffalo local news station WVIB reported, taking in the sight of the waterfalls ahead of Monday's solar eclipse. Visitors are now beginning to claim the spots where they'll watch the event.
People traveled from as far as North Dakota and Ohio to get to Western New York for the best possible view. New York state trooper James O’Callaghan told local stationWIVB that he predicts the majority of visitors were going to gather near the water's edge and at state parks.
The exact timing depends on where you are along the path of totality, but in the United States, the eclipse will begin in Texas shortly after noon local time (with totality beginning around 1:40 p.m. CT and ending at 1:45 p.m. CT). In Maine, it will be visible starting at about a quarter after 2 p.m. ET, with totality beginning around 3:30 p.m. ET and ending at 3:34 p.m. ET.
See the chart with precise eclipse timing below.
Dylan Stableford
Here's the latest eclipse weather forecast for cities in the path of totality
The total solar eclipse is now mere hours away, and local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality suggest that viewing the highly anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some but less so for others.
Here are the latest weather forecasts for April 8 in popular places along the path of totality, courtesy of Yahoo Weather and the National Weather Service.
A guide to watching today's total solar eclipse safely
Yahoo health and wellness writer Natalie Rahhal created a guide to safely watching the eclipse, from the importance of wearing eclipse glasses to making sure you’ve got the right pair.
👀 What can looking at a solar eclipse do to your vision?
Looking directly at the eclipse can do the same damage to your eyes as looking directly at the sun on a perfectly clear day. What makes an eclipse a more dangerous time for eye injuries, though, is that the sky and the surroundings will look dark during it. In reality, the sun’s ultraviolet rays are every bit as powerful from behind the moon.
😎 How can you safely watch the solar eclipse?
There’s really only one “do” for watching the solar eclipse, and lots of don’ts. The most important must-do is to watch through solar eclipse glasses. These are specially designed spectacles that are thousands — yes, thousands — of times darker than regular sunglasses, according to NASA.
How to photograph the eclipse without damaging your smartphone camera
Anyone hoping to capture a photograph of Monday’s solar eclipse might want to consider purchasing a special solar filter for their smartphone — or even an extra pair of eclipse glasses.
Like your eyes, the lens on your smartphone camera can also be damaged if pointed directly at the sun.
Fortunately, special filters for smartphone cameras do exist, like the one invented by Doug Duncan, an eclipse chaser and former Hubble Space Telescope astronomer, and manufactured by American Paper Optics, a company that makes eclipse glasses. Though, according to NASA, holding a pair of ISO-certified eclipse glasses over the camera’s lens will also work.
The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has a number of tips for photographing the eclipse on your smartphone, but it also encourages putting the camera away and just enjoying the show.
“No matter how good your photographs, they won’t do justice to the real thing,” the AAS writes on its website. “So make sure you take the time to see totality with your own eyes.”
David Artavia
AAA issues warnings for those traveling for the eclipse
The American Automobile Association (AAA), which insures drivers across the country, has issued a series of warnings for anyone on the road in major cities in the path of totality:
Keep your vehicle’s headlights on.
Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.
Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.
Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.
Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.
Exit the roadway, and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.
Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky!
In a March press release, AAA revealed that rental car company Hertz saw a 3000% increase for rentals on April 6. Being mindful about your time on the road is crucial: “Remember, this is also spring break for many families, so there will be extra travelers moving about that weekend,” the company said.
AAA booking data showed that Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, are the most popular cities along the path of totality, while Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y., are also considered “top eclipse-viewing destinations.”
That includes cities near Caribou, Maine, where the National Weather Service is expecting “mainly sunny skies” with a high of 58 degrees and only 5% cloud coverage; and Burlington, Vt., which is expecting partly sunny skies and 7% cloud coverage.
According to Yahoo Weather, there is a 65% chance of rain on Monday in Austin, Texas, and a 75% chance in Dallas. Austin will also have 80% cloud coverage while Dallas will have 66%, which may impede viewing in both cities. The same goes for Buffalo, N.Y., which is expecting 79% cloud coverage, and Cleveland, Ohio, with 65% cloud coverage.
Indianapolis, Ind. and Little Rock, Ark. have a slightly better chance to witness the eclipse in all its glory, with 33% and 32% respective cloud coverage.
Joe Westlake, director of NASA’s heliophysics division, said that more Americans will be able to see Monday's eclipse than the one that took place in 2017, which only experienced 100% totality in “fairly uninhabited” areas of the United States.
This one, however, “hits large cities like San Antonio, Dallas, and through Arkansas, Cleveland, Indianapolis and all the way into Vermont,” he told Yahoo News. Not to mention, the path of totality will be nearly 60% wider this time, and the eclipse itself will last much longer, with nearly four minutes of 100% totality in Dallas and Cleveland.
“There's over 30 million Americans within the path of the eclipse’s totality,” Westlake said of today’s event. “There's another 150-plus million within a 200-mile drive of getting there. I think a lot of people across the U.S. are going to do that, which should have a big impact [on cities].”
(Thumbnail photo: The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Cerulean, Ky., on Aug. 21, 2017. Timothy D. Easley/AP)