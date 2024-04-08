Live updates: Solar eclipse begins in California, Texas. Follow along for timing of totality, photos and more

A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlán, Mexico on April 8, 2024. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

People near Mazatlán, Mexico were the first to see the total solar eclipse at 2:07 p.m. ET. It will now travel along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Follow along below for Yahoo News’s live coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse. For those unable to view the eclipse in person, you can watch it in real time by clicking here.

