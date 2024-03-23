Live coverage: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is laid to rest in state funeral
PM Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky among family and friends gathering to honour the life of Canada's 18th prime minister
The state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney is set to take place 11 a.m. EST Saturday at Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal where invited guests will bid farewell to a father, husband and former leader.
Mulroney died in a Palm Beach, Fl., hospital on Feb. 29 at the age of 84. His death was met with a wave of reaction from politicians and members of the public. The former PM is survived by his wife, Mila Mulroney, and their four children.
The two-hour ceremony is set to include religious components, a performance by Mulroney's granddaughter—and will conclude with a 19-gun salute. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and daughter Caroline Mulroney are set to offer eulogies as part of the service. A private burial is set to follow the service.
Follow our live blog below for images, tributes and the latest details on the state funeral.