Live coverage: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is laid to rest in state funeral

An RCMP officer stands as a vigil sentinel at the casket of former prime minister Brian Mulroney as he lies in repose at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal on Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney is set to take place 11 a.m. EST Saturday at Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal where invited guests will bid farewell to a father, husband and former leader.

Mulroney died in a Palm Beach, Fl., hospital on Feb. 29 at the age of 84. His death was met with a wave of reaction from politicians and members of the public. The former PM is survived by his wife, Mila Mulroney, and their four children.

The two-hour ceremony is set to include religious components, a performance by Mulroney's granddaughter—and will conclude with a 19-gun salute. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and daughter Caroline Mulroney are set to offer eulogies as part of the service. A private burial is set to follow the service.

Follow our live blog below for images, tributes and the latest details on the state funeral.