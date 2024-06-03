Harriet Sinclair
Farage announcement latest: Reform president to hold 'emergency' election press conference
Speculation is mounting that Nigel Farage is preparing to announce he is standing for parliament.
President of Reform UK Nigel Farage is set to make an "emergency announcement" about the general election at 4pm today.
Following his post on social media, speculation mounted that Farage is preparing to announce he is standing for parliament.
Despite being involved in campaigning for Reform this year, and retaining his position as honorary president of the party, Farage has previously batted away suggestions that he is planning to stand as an MP for the eighth time in his career (following seven previous unsuccessful attempts).
