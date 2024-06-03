Farage announcement latest: Reform president to hold 'emergency' election press conference

Speculation is mounting that Nigel Farage is preparing to announce he is standing for parliament.

Nigel Farage is set to make an "emergency announcement". (Alamy)

President of Reform UK Nigel Farage is set to make an "emergency announcement" about the general election at 4pm today.

Following his post on social media, speculation mounted that Farage is preparing to announce he is standing for parliament.

Despite being involved in campaigning for Reform this year, and retaining his position as honorary president of the party, Farage has previously batted away suggestions that he is planning to stand as an MP for the eighth time in his career (following seven previous unsuccessful attempts).

Live 2 updates Nigel Farage expected to declare he is running for parliament Nigel Farage is making an “emergency” announcement about the general election, with speculation mounting that the former UKIP leader will launch his latest bid to become an MP. Sources have told The Independent that the honorary president of Reform UK will declare he is going to stand for parliament in Clacton, in Essex. The seat is seen as a soft target with the pro-Remain former actor Giles Watling defending the seat for the Tories. Read the full story from The Independent.

Farage to make 'emergency announcement' Nigel Farage has said he will be making an emergency announcement at 4pm today. I will be making an Emergency General Election announcement at 4pm today. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2024