Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: 6 missing workers presumed dead, search to resume Wednesday

See the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed
The 1.6-mile bridge in Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday morning after a cargo vessel crashed into one of its pillars.
At least six people were unaccounted for and presumed dead after a large cargo ship crashed into a pillar of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
A total of eight workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge fell into the Patapsco River below. Two people have since been rescued, officials said. A senior executive at the company that employed the workers said Tuesday afternoon that the missing men were presumed dead, the Associated Press reported.
The Coast Guard said it is suspending the search and rescue efforts as of 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday for the six missing individuals after the bridge collapse. Authorities said they plan to resume recovery efforts on Wednesday.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the crash appears to be an accident, noting there was "no credible evidence of a terrorist attack."
President Biden said the federal government should pay to rebuild the bridge, and added that the Port of Baltimore — which halted vessel traffic amid the collapse — supports 15,000 jobs.
The 1.6-mile bridge, named after the poet who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner," spans a major thoroughfare of East Coast shipping. It's also the entryway to the port, which is the largest port in the U.S. for specialized cargo like trucks, tractors and trailers.
The 1.6-mile bridge in Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday morning after a cargo vessel crashed into one of its pillars.
Fort Smallwood Park — known to have one of the best views of the bridge — will be temporarily closed until further notice, local parks officials said. The park is a 30-minute drive from the bridge's entrance.
Temporary Closure of Fort Smallwood Park.
Fort Smallwood Park is temporarily closed to the public until further notice due to the emergency operations for the Key Bridge. pic.twitter.com/3WxI9y0rR3
— AA Co. Rec & Parks (@RecParks) March 26, 2024
Meanwhile, officials at the Port of Baltimore are giving no estimate on when the port might reopen.
“At this time we do not know how long vessel traffic will be suspended,” the Port of Baltimore wrote on X.
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has disrupted shipping at one of the largest ports in the country — and the busiest U.S. port for car shipments. Automakers are scrambling to deal with new supply chain issues.
A stock rebound would come after an unusual three-day losing streak for the S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has had a remarkable run over the past five months, chalking up a 25% gain. But contrary to feelings that things have risen too quickly, history says that strength begets strength.
March Madness continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
Not all legal experts agree federal prosecutors hold the upper hand in a case that aims to dismantle the architecture of Apple’s marquee product, the iPhone.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
The Dodgers apparently didn't love Mizuhara's influence on Ohtani before the scandal.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore is pumping millions of dollars into changing how takeout is consumed. Here's why.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down how key NFL teams will shape the narrative of the 2024 draft.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
One of the brand's most popular kitchen items now comes in the new Porcini Taupe color.
If the Steelers decide to pick up the fifth-year option on Justin Fields, it could make for an uncomfortable QB room with Russell Wilson.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that b