Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: 6 missing workers presumed dead, search to resume Wednesday

Dali cargo ship crew members issued a "Mayday" call before crashing into a pillar after it reportedly lost power.

Yahoo News Staff
The steel frame of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore sits on top of the container ship Dali.
The steel frame of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore sits on top of the container ship Dali Tuesday. (AFP)

At least six people were unaccounted for and presumed dead after a large cargo ship crashed into a pillar of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.

A total of eight workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge fell into the Patapsco River below. Two people have since been rescued, officials said. A senior executive at the company that employed the workers said Tuesday afternoon that the missing men were presumed dead, the Associated Press reported.

The Coast Guard said it is suspending the search and rescue efforts as of 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday for the six missing individuals after the bridge collapse. Authorities said they plan to resume recovery efforts on Wednesday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the crash appears to be an accident, noting there was "no credible evidence of a terrorist attack."

President Biden said the federal government should pay to rebuild the bridge, and added that the Port of Baltimore — which halted vessel traffic amid the collapse — supports 15,000 jobs.

The 1.6-mile bridge, named after the poet who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner," spans a major thoroughfare of East Coast shipping. It's also the entryway to the port, which is the largest port in the U.S. for specialized cargo like trucks, tractors and trailers.

    Yahoo News Staff

    See the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed

    The 1.6-mile bridge in Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday morning after a cargo vessel crashed into one of its pillars.

  • David Knowles

    What we know so far

    BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 26: View of the Francis Scott Key Bridge the morning after one of it's pillars was struck by a cargo ship causing the bridge to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 2024. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX
    View of the Francis Scott Key Bridge the morning after one of it's pillars was struck by a cargo ship causing the bridge to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 2024. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX

    • Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dali, a massive cargo ship, apparently lost power

    • The ship sent out a “Mayday” signal, which allowed officials to halt traffic from heading onto the bridge

    • Traveling at a speed of nine miles per hour, the Singaporean ship crashed into one of the bridge’s pillars

    • When the bridge collapsed, eight workers fell into the Patapsco River. Two have been rescued, while six remain missing but are presumed dead

    • The United States Coast Guard suspended search and recovery operations at 7:30 p.m. ET

    • Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that the bridge collapse would result in “a major and protracted impact to supply chains”

    • The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash and the bridge collapse

    • President Biden vowed that the federal government would rebuild the bridge, the collapse of which will impact operations at the Port of Baltimore

    • Nearly 140,000 jobs are linked to the port

    • The loss of the bridge will lead to months of traffic issues in the region

    • It’s unclear how long it will take officials to clear the wreckage from the collapsed bridge, begin construction on a new one, resume full operations at the port and return traffic patterns to normal

  • David Knowles

    6 missing workers presumed dead

    The six construction workers who were filling potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a cargo ship are presumed dead, the Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.

    Two of the eight workers who were on the bridge at the time of the accident were rescued.

  • David Knowles

    Carnival Cruises to relocate Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Va.

    Carnival Cruises announced Tuesday that it would temporarily relocate its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Va. in the wake of Tuesday's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

    One ship, the Carnival Legend, had departed Baltimore and was due to return to that same port on Sunday, March 31. Now, it has been rerouted to Norfolk, WAVY reported.

    “Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden today to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”

  • Katie Mather

    Patient treated after Key Bridge collapse discharged from University of Maryland Medical Center

    A patient who was treated following the Key Bridge collapse has been discharged from the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. Hospital officials said that while the patient was originally reported as being in serious condition, they are now doing well. The hospital did not provide any further details.

    Six people are still missing.

  • Katie Mather

    Baltimore City Fire Department says bridge debris still too 'unsafe' for full diving efforts

    Earlier this afternoon, Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County in Maryland, said in a post on X that "an abundance of twisted metal and debris" from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse had made it "unsafe" for police dive team members to enter the water.

    Now, Kevin Cartwright, a spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department, tells the New York Times that, while divers have entered the water, the debris and waning daylight are making it difficult to execute full diving efforts.

    "The water's deep. Visibility's low," he said. "It's cold as I don't know what."

    He said rescuers would continue working until dark and then will pick up again Wednesday at dawn.

  • David Knowles

    Maryland governor speaks with worker who survived bridge collapse

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. (Matt Rourke/AP)

    Gov. Wes Moore said he spoke with a worker who had been on the Francis Scott Key Bridge before it was rammed by a cargo ship and then collapsed early Tuesday morning, CNN reported.

    "The moments between when the crew called for a mayday and the moments that the bridge actually collapsed, we're talking seconds," Moore told the network.

    Moore said that the worker, who was rescued, told himethat they saw the ship as it approached the bridge, but that it was not an uncommon sight.

    "But when you see the size, the enormity of that kind of vessel, coming at the speed that it was at and even the slightest adjustments that you saw here means the difference between a successful passage and catastrophe," Moore said.

  • David Artavia

    The Baltimore Orioles call off fan rally in the wake of bridge collapse

    The Baltimore Orioles announced that they’re calling off a fan rally that was planned for tonight at Camden Yards.

    “In light of today’s tragedy, tonight’s open workout and rally for fans is cancelled. Our thoughts are with Baltimore,” the organization wrote on X.

    With opening day scheduled for Thursday, the event would have welcomed fans at the stadium to watch their team practice, according to the Baltimore Banner. There was also a Q&A scheduled with the team’s general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde.

    In a statement shared on X, the Orioles thanked the "brave first responders" as well as "the men and women actively working on rescue efforts."

    "Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient city," the previous statement read. "Together we will get through this.”

  • David Artavia

    The Dali is roughly the size of 3 football fields. How much can that hold?

    The cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Part of the bridge is lying across the top of its bow.
    The Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

    Container ships like the Dali are responsible for around 90% of the world’s trade. There are more than 50,000 merchant ships operating on the seas, according to the International Chamber of Shipping, the global trade association for shipowners and operators representing over 80% of the world merchant fleet.

    These ships carry cargo on 20-foot ship containers (TEU) or 40-foot ship containers (FEU).

    A standard TEU weighs about 2 metric tons (4,409 pounds) when empty, according to Costamare, a leading owner and provider of container ships.

    The Dali is roughly the length of three football fields, at 985 feet long and 157 feet wide. It has a capacity of 10,000 TEUs, according to Synergy Marine Group, the Singapore-based company that owns and manages the ship.

    A standard TEU can hold about 24,900 tin cans, or about 48,000 bananas, according to Costamare. Meanwhile, a standard FEU can hold more than 12,000 shoeboxes.

    The largest container ships in the world are the MSC Irina and its sister vessel the MSC Loreto, both of which are capable of holding 24,346 standard TEU containers, which is currently the record number.

    According to the World Shipping Council, a total of 661 containers were lost at sea in 2022, out of 250 million transported. It’s the lowest amount of losses since 2008.

  • Chanelle Chandler

    FBI divers comb waters of Patapsco River

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized Tuesday afternoon that the scene in Baltimore was "very much still a search and rescue mission."

    President Biden also reiterated during this afternoon's remarks that search and rescue remained a "top priority."

    "The Coast Guard is leading the response at the port," Biden said, "where representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, the FBI, the Department of Transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers, as well as Maryland officials and Baltimore Police and Fire — they’re all working together to coordinate an emergency response."

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Francis Scott Key, the bridge's namesake, wrote 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

    In September 1814, Francis Scott Key, a lawyer and poet from Frederick, Md., wrote what is now known as America's national anthem.

    Key was on a ship to negotiate the release of an American hostage imprisoned by the British. He was looking out across the Patapsco River the morning after a 25-hour British attack on Fort McHenry and observed that the American flag was still standing. He then wrote a poem.

    The Associated Press reports:

    "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there," as one of Key's original lines says. The rockets and bombs later became plural.

    Initially known as "Defence of Fort M'Henry," it was set to the music of a British song and became known as "The Star-Spangled Banner." Over the 19th century, it became increasingly popular as a patriotic song. In March 1931, then-President Herbert Hoover officially made it the country's national anthem. The Maryland bridge named for him was opened in 1977.

    While the first verse of the anthem is the most well-known, there are a total of four stanzas; in the third, there's a reference made to a slave. Key, whose family owned people and who owned enslaved people himself, supported the idea of sending free Black people to Africa but opposed the abolition of slavery in the U.S., according to the National Park Service's Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

  • Katie Mather

    VP Harris comments on Key Bridge collapse during N.C. appearance

    Vice President Kamala Harris stands at a podium.
    Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

    Speaking during an event in Raleigh, N.C., Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the bridge collapse.

    "Before I begin, I will say a few words on the terrible accident in Baltimore this morning," she said.

    "I spoke with the governor of Maryland this morning and we have directed the federal government to use all the resources available to assist with the search and rescue, to reopen the port and to rebuild the bridge as quickly as possible."

  • Katie Mather

    Buttigieg on bridge collapse: 'Our work is just beginning'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thanked the "extraordinary and courageous" first responders as well as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who he said "was already wide awake and hard at work" when Buttigieg spoke to Moore early Tuesday morning.

    "We should also recognize that this is an excruciating day for several families who went to bed last night having it be a normal night and woke up today to news that no one wants to receive," Buttigieg said. "They are hoping and praying and we are hoping and praying with them. We are all putting our arms around the community of Baltimore and that is true for all of this country."

    Answering questions from the press, Buttigieg said he didn't know of a bridge that could withstand the impact of a cargo ship and said it was too soon to give an accurate timeline of when the port will be cleared.

  • Yahoo News Staff

    Officials hold afternoon press conference in Baltimore

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is addressing the press right now alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other local leaders. Moore thanked first responders working at the scene.

    “These are individuals who in the middle of the night jumped into some very challenging environments, some very challenging territories," Moore said, "and have not stopped in their quest of making sure that each and every person is seen and supported and lifted up.”

    The governor reiterated that the priority remains maintaining an "active search and rescue mission."

  • Katie Mather

    Underwater drones find 'abundance' of bridge debris, making it 'unsafe' for divers to enter

    Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County in Maryland, said in an X post that underwater drones showed "an abundance of twisted metal and debris" from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that has made it "unsafe" for Police Dive Team members to enter the water.

    Earlier Tuesday morning, Alsobrooks said that Prince George's County had nine divers and two boats in the Patapsco River aiding with search and rescue.

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Ship that caused Baltimore collapse crashed into Belgium port in 2016

    The Dali, the Singapore-flagged ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday was also involved in a July 2016 crash at a Belgium port, according to the Business Insider.

    Business Insider cited a maritime blog that posted a video and screenshots as the ship, which had been built a year before, crashed into a platform at the Port of Antwerp.

    VesselFinder reported that the incident was caused by a mistake made by the master and pilot on board. No injuries were reported, however, there was damage to the stern, the blog post said. The aftermath of the collision was shared on YouTube by ZP Videos.

    A spokesperson for the Port of Antwerp confirmed to Business Insider that the Dali did collide with the quay there in 2016.

    However, the person said they "can't give any information about the cause of the accident."

    The ship has appeared to change ownership after the 2016 crash, VesselFinder reported.

  • Katie Mather

    NTSB is leading investigation, but 'standing back' to allow Coast Guard to handle search and rescue

    National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the NTSB had been on the scene of the bridge collapse in Baltimore since 6 a.m. ET, with a team consisting of technical experts and specialists.

    "A search and rescue is still underway," she said. "We are very hopeful, and again our thoughts are with the families and their loved ones."

    Homendy said she would not be commenting on fatalities. Six people are still unaccounted for, while two people were rescued from the water earlier today.

    She added that the NTSB would be "standing back" to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to continue search and rescue operations. She also mentioned she was in contact with her counterpart in Singapore.

  • David Artavia

    Dispatch calls capture moments of the bridge collapse: 'The entire Key Bridge is in the harbor'

    A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    New audio shows the severity of the situation, minutes after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Steve Helber/AP)

    A collection of early radio dispatches provides insight into what emergency personnel were dealing with before, during and after the bridge collapsed.

    “I’m on 695, heading towards Browning Highway here with the police,” an unnamed caller is heard telling a 911 emergency operator, according to audio shared by WTKR News. “They are reporting that the middle section of the bridge collapsed into the water and there are unknown amounts of people and/or vehicles in the water.”

    In a later clip, a male voice is heard speaking to a 911 dispatcher and advising them to steer traffic away from the bridge.

    "Be advised: The entire bridge, the entire Key Bridge is in the harbor," they're heard saying, according to a clip shared by WBFF Fox 45. "I advise hold on traffic coming to the bridge. I advise again, the entire Key Bridge has fallen into the Harbor."

    When first responders arrived at the scene, they began strategizing on which areas to cover first.

    "Would you like us to be out here searching for people in the water?" an official asks, as heard on dispatch calls provided by Broadcastify and shared on X by WBFF Fox 45.

    "Go ahead and proceed searching if you can from a safe area," a male voice is heard replying. "Avoid any areas around the bridge that may be in danger of further collapse."

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Florida 'stands willing to help' Maryland

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged the help of his state's Division of Emergency Management to support Maryland during the bridge collapse crisis.

    "I have directed @FLSERT to offer assistance to the State of Maryland, if needed, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge," according to his post on X. "The State of Florida stands willing to help and our prayers are with the victims and first responders."

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Cruise ships set to use Port of Baltimore now face uncertainty

    Several cruise ships venturing back to the Port of Baltimore and preparing to set sail ahead of spring break travel may be affected during the suspension of vessel traffic. Cruise ships access the Maryland Cruise Terminal through the Patapsco River, where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.

    Here's a list of cruises either set to return or leave the Port of Baltimore in the upcoming weeks, according to Cruise Mapper:

    • Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas left the port on March 23 and is set to return on April 4. It's scheduled to then leave for the Bahamas on April 4, with a return date of April 12.

    • Carnival Legend left the port for the Bahamas on March 24 and is set to return on March 31. It's then scheduled to leave the Port of Baltimore on March 31 and return on April 7.

    • American Cruise Lines' American Glory left the port on March 25 and is prepared to head back on April 4.

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's office has said that more than 440,000 vacationers cruised out of the port in 2023, the most since 2012.

  • Katie Mather

    NTSB media briefing pushed back to 2:30 p.m. ET

    The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the Key Bridge collapse, pushed its media briefing back for the second time. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy will now be speaking at 2:30 p.m. ET.

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Virginia governor vows to help neighboring state of Maryland

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says that the state is on standby to help its neighbor Maryland.

    "I have spoken with @GovWesMoore this morning, and Virginia stands ready to assist and support our neighbor Maryland," Youngkin wrote in a post on X. "Our prayers are with the families affected and the courageous rescue efforts underway following the tragic incident at Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge."

    The Francis Scott Key Bridge stood about 45 miles from Virginia’s border with Maryland.

  • Katie Mather

    Biden addresses collapse: 'We're going to get through this together'

    President Biden delivers remarks from the White House
    President Biden delivers remarks from the White House after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

    President Biden addressed the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse from the White House on Tuesday, telling reporters he'd driven over the bridge "many, many times."

    "We're going to send all the federal resources they need as we respond to this emergency," he said. "We're going to rebuild that port together."

    Biden emphasized that the bridge collapse was an accident and praised the ship's crew for reporting the issue so that local authorities could quickly close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck. He said the quick-acting crew "undoubtedly saved lives."

    To families and friends who are waiting to hear about the estimated six people still missing, Biden said, "I know every minute in that circumstance feels like a lifetime."

    Biden — who is now heading to Raleigh, N.C. — added that he plans to visit Baltimore "as quickly as I can" but did not give exact timing. He also said his intention is for the federal government to pay for the entire cost of reconstructing the bridge.

    "To the people of Baltimore, we're with you. We're going to stay with you as long as it takes," he said. "We're going to get through this together and I promise we're not leaving."

  • Yahoo News Staff

    Bridge collapse could affect auto industry

    The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge could prove a major disruption to U.S. shipping. The Port of Baltimore is the busiest U.S. port for car shipments and a source for numerous other goods, as well.

    Reuters reports:

    Baltimore port's private and public terminals handled 847,158 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any U.S. port. The port also handles farm and construction machinery, sugar, gypsum and coal, according to a Maryland government website.

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume calls bridge collapse 'unthinkable horror'

    Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume said that he is working with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the White House to respond to the bridge collapse crisis, according to his post on X.

    "The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse is an unthinkable horror. We are all trying to respond accordingly. I've spoken directly with Secretary Buttigieg and the White House," according to his post on X. "They are responding with all of the assets at their disposal. Our prayers right now are for the missing individuals and victims of this tragedy. We thank God for the effective service of our first responders."

    Mfume represents the city of Baltimore and Baltimore County, part of the state's 7th Congressional District.

  • Katie Mather

    Biden to address bridge collapse at 12:30 p.m. ET

    The White House released a photo of President Biden being briefed on the Key Bridge collapse, which he is expected to address at 12:30 p.m ET.

    Biden on Tuesday is traveling to Raleigh, N.C., for a joint appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by a campaign fundraiser.

    "I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident," Biden wrote.

  • Fort Smallwood Park, home to one of the best views of the bridge, closed until further notice

    Fort Smallwood Park — known to have one of the best views of the bridge — will be temporarily closed until further notice, local parks officials said. The park is a 30-minute drive from the bridge's entrance.

    Meanwhile, officials at the Port of Baltimore are giving no estimate on when the port might reopen.

    “At this time we do not know how long vessel traffic will be suspended,” the Port of Baltimore wrote on X.

  • David Artavia

    Onlookers view remains of the Key Bridge after collapse

    Images of onlookers reflect the emotional cost of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, just hours after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency.

    See more photos here.

    From left, locals Eileen Liddy, Lisa Davies and Bill Andrews look at the remains of the bridge.
    From left, Eileen Liddy, Lisa Davies and Bill Andrews, who recalls watching the Francis Scott Key Bridge being built in the 1970s, look on in disbelief. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
    People in Dundalk looking at the Key Bridge, which collapsed on March 26.
    People in Dundalk looking at what remains of the bridge. (Christine Condon/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
    A traffic warning sign on Route 95 stating that Key Bridge is closed and advising an alternate route.
    A traffic warning sign on Route 95. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
    People view the container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    People view the container ship as it rests against wreckage of the bridge. (Matt Rourke/AP)
    The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits atop the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed.
    The frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits atop the container ship Dali. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)
  • Chanelle Chandler

    Billions of dollars of cargo could be affected by port snarl

    Aerial shot of the Port of Baltimore. In the distance, the Key Bridge stretches across the river (Getty Images)
    Aerial shot of the Port of Baltimore. In the distance, the Key Bridge stretches across the river. (Getty Images)

    The Port of Baltimore — one of the nation’s leading ports for importing and exporting cargo — is still operating following the bridge collapse, the port authority wrote in a post on X.

    Additionally, over 40 ships, including tugboats, cargo ships and recreational boats, remain stuck in the port, maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic data shows, according to Reuters. Another 30 other ships are on their way to Baltimore.

    Tuesday's bridge collapse blocks access to a port credited for moving billions of dollars’ worth of cars, trucks, farm and instruction equipment, as well as gypsum and sugar, through Maryland's terminals every year.

    The port was "one of the largest economic generators in Maryland" and broke records in 2023, according to the office of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore:

    • Over 52 million tons of foreign cargo

    • Almost $81 billion in foreign cargo value

    • Over 1 million tons of farm and construction machinery

    • Nearly 12 million tons of general cargo

    • About 850,000 cars and light trucks, more than any other U.S. port since 2000

    The port has also created over 15,000 direct jobs. Almost 140,000 jobs are also tied to port activities, according to the governor's office.

  • Ed Hornick

    Before and after pictures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

    These Associated Press photos show the extent of the destruction:

  • David Artavia

    The Baltimore Orioles: 'Together we will get through this'

    The Baltimore Orioles issued a statement Tuesday praising rescue efforts.

    “We are devastated by the news of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this tragedy,” the baseball team wrote on X. “We thank the brave first responders and the men and women actively working on rescue efforts.

    “Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient city,” they continued. “Together we will get through this.”

  • David Artavia

    The Dali and its crew were heading to Sri Lanka before the crash

    A view of the cargo vessel Dali, which crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    The cargo vessel Dali and the bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday. (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)

    The Dali and its crew were heading to Sri Lanka before the crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to Andy Middleton, director of the Apostleship of the Sea of the United States of America (AOS-USA), a Catholic ministry that helps crew members as they dock at the Port of Baltimore.

    Over the weekend, Middleton said he and other volunteers took the crew to Walmart to stock up on supplies before setting sail on what was to be a 28-day voyage.

    “They were going down and around South Africa to avoid the Red Sea and the Houthis,” he told the Baltimore Sun. The crew was "taking a longer route" to avoid Houthi rebels, who have been attacking ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s bombing in Gaza.

    Middleton and other first responders remain on the ground to assist as needed.

    “I’m sure there will be some who are shaken by it,” he said. “You never know how you’re going to react to something. No one ever thinks you’re going to set sail and hit a bridge and it’s going to collapse.”

  • Katie Mather

    National Transportation Safety Board will brief media at 1 p.m. ET

    Jennifer Homendy, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairwoman, will brief the media at 1 p.m. local time in Dundalk, Md.

    The NTSB announced earlier this morning that it sent a team to investigate the Key Bridge collapse.

  • Katie Mather

    5 vehicles submerged in water have been found, says Baltimore fire chief

    Baltimore authorities using infrared and side-scan sonar technology have found five vehicles — three passenger vehicles, a cement truck and a fifth vehicle, which has not been identified as a passenger or work vehicle yet — submerged in water.

    Up to eight dive teams were sent into the water for search and rescue operations.

    At an earlier press conference, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said he did not believe there were any people in the vehicles.

  • Katie Mather

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is heading to Baltimore

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is heading to Baltimore today, a staff member confirmed to CNN.

    Earlier this morning, Buttigieg posted on X that he had spoken to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

  • David Artavia

    The ship's crew issued 'Mayday' call that they lost power before crash

    The crew of the Dali notified authorities that the cargo ship had lost power around the time it struck the bridge, Gov. Wes Moore confirmed during a press conference.

    Moore called the Maryland Department of Transportation workers on the bridge “heroes” after they stopped cars from entering the bridge after the ship’s crew issued a "Mayday" call before impact.

    "We're thankful that between the 'Mayday' and collapse that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not up on the bridge," he said.

  • David Artavia

    The Baltimore Ravens release statement praising first responders

    The Baltimore Ravens issued a statement Tuesday thanking first responders.

    “We are grateful for the first responders and local leaders who are on scene to lead the search and rescue efforts and to support those families who have been most directly impacted,” the football team shared on X. “We now that the Baltimore community will stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event.”

  • David Artavia

    Maryland drivers given alternate routes by MTA. What's closed and what's not?

    Maryland drivers heading toward Harbor Crossings have been given alternate routes by the Maryland Transportation Authority:

    • Harbor Crossings alt routes will be I-95 or I-895 tunnels.

    • Vehicles transporting hazardous materials (including propane over 10 lbs.) are prohibited in tunnels and should use the western section of I-695 around tunnels.

    • Vehicles in excess of 13'6" in height or 96" (8 feet) in width are prohibited from using the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. I-95 Fort McHenry Tunnel is height: 14'6", width: 11'.

    What’s closed?

    • I-695 Outer Loop is closed at MD 10 (exit 2)

    • Inner Loop is closed at MD 157/Peninsula Exp (exit 43)

    • Vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore is suspended.

    The Port of Baltimore is not shut down. It is still processing trucks inside its terminal.

  • Katie Mather

    8 people fell in water as bridge collapsed, officials say

    Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said eight people — all construction workers — fell into the water as the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed. Wiedefeld said two of those people have been accounted for: one is in the hospital and the other one is OK. The search is continuing for the other six people.

    The construction crew was on the bridge to fix potholes, not anything to do with the bridge itself.

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore added that the Key Bridge was "fully up to code" and did not have any structural issues. Moore also confirmed that the ship's crew notified Baltimore authorities that they had lost power on the ship.

  • Katie Mather

    'We are Maryland tough, and we are Baltimore strong,' governor says

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, left, speaks during a news conference as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) looks on near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. (Steve Ruark/AP)
    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, left, speaks during a news conference as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) looks on near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. (Steve Ruark/AP)

    At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Gov. Wes Moore reemphasized that the primary investigation into the Key Bridge collapse found that it was "an accident" and that there is no credible evidence to suggest it was part of a terrorist attack.

    “This morning our state is in shock," he said. "To our first responders, I’m in awe of you, I’m in awe of your courage, strength. And to the people of Baltimore, I recognize that many of us are hurting, scared."

    Moore added that his administration was working with higher levels of government to not only address the immediate aftermath of the collapse but also to work toward building a state that is "more resilient."

    "All of our hearts are broken," he said, addressing the victims and their families. "But Maryland, we will get through this. Because that is the Maryland spirit, and that is what Maryland is made of. We are Maryland tough, and we are Baltimore strong."

  • Chanelle Chandler

    Ship traffic in and out of Port of Baltimore suspended

    At least 10 commercial ships, including container and bulk carrier ships, headed to the Port of Baltimore have dropped anchor, Reuters reported, citing data from MarineTraffic shows.

    "Vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore is suspended until further notice," port authorities posted on X. "This does not mean the Port of Baltimore is shutdown. We are still processing trucks inside of our terminals."

  • Katie Mather

    Eyewitnesses describe 'tragic' scene: 'It felt like an earthquake'

    BBC, reporting live from Baltimore, spoke to several witnesses who woke up to a "rumbling sound" in the middle of the night, only to learn they were hearing the Key Bridge collapse.

    "I wasn't sure what it was," Baltimore resident Darlene Irwin told the outlet. "To see it now in the daylight, it is just tragic."

    "I felt it," John Flansburg, another resident who lives by the bridge, told BBC. "The whole house shook."

    Retired structural iron worker Priscilla Thompson said she woke up to the "entire house" shaking.

    "It was a beautiful bridge, so fortified and so straight from every angle, the pride and glory, the bridge of bridges," she said. "I am devastated."

    "[It] sounded like a big bash of thunder," a resident told CBS Baltimore. "It felt like an earthquake, the whole house vibrated. Like my house was falling down."

    "This is going to be catastrophic for many reasons," another bystander added. "The beltway is going to be a parking lot. The tunnels are going to be over-jammed."

    Baltimore resident Bobby Gattus filmed a video immediately after the bridge collapse, which has since circulated on X.

    "If you wanna know what the bang was, a ship hit the Key Bridge," Gattus says in the video. "The bridge is gone. Holy hell."

  • David Artavia

    National rescue efforts underway as Baltimore drivers told to use alternate routes

    Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg confirmed on X that the Biden administration is in close communication with Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott as “rescue efforts remain underway.”

    “Drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response,” Buttigieg added.

    The Maryland Transportation Authority issued a traffic advisory asking motorists to use Interstates 95 and 895 as alternate travel routes.

    Moore and Scott have remained on site managing the incident.

    “This is a multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency effort with federal, state, and local resources mobilizing,” Scott wrote on X.

  • David Artavia

    Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency. What does that mean?

    According to Maryland’s Department of Emergency Management, declaring a state of emergency allows state agencies to “coordinate and request emergency resources and support.” It also allows the governor to access certain resources, like the National Guard, in order to increase the state’s response.

    It’s unclear whether some schools will remain open, since that’s a decision left to the school districts.

    A state of emergency doesn’t mandate school closures and typically do require employers to close their businesses, unless there’s a direct or indirect physical threat.

  • Katie Mather

    Homeland Security says collision was 'not an intentional act'

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed in a post on X that "there are no indications this was an intentional act." Mayorkas also pointed out that the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene "along with state and local partners."

  • Katie Mather

    What we know about the Key Bridge collapse

    What do I need to know about Key Bridge?

    • It was built in 1977 and is one of the longest continuous trusses in the world at around 1,200 feet.

    • The bridge spans 1.6 miles, but the overall structure is closer to 11 miles long.

    • The bridge was last inspected in May 2021 and received a "fair" rating. This means that inspectors deemed the bridge as sound but that it may have had minor issues like cracks.

    Was the Key Bridge in use this morning at the time of the collapse?

    • Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said "multiple" vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

    • Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld confirmed that contractors were also working on the bridge this morning, but the bridge wasn't closed to commuters.

    How busy is the Key Bridge at its peak?

    • The bridge is a four-lane strip that serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore Harbor and is described as an essential link for Interstate 695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

    • It's also the entryway to the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, which is the largest port in the U.S. for specialized cargo like trucks, tractors and trailers.

    • The bridge carried more than 12.4 million commercial and passenger vehicles in 2023.

    • Nearly 34,000 people a day on average travel across the bridge.

    • The collapse has affected more than 30 public transit routes.

    What do I need to know about the ship?

    • The Dali, a 985-foot ship, was chartered by the Danish shipping company Maersk and was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    • Dali was operated by charter vessel company Synergy Group.

    • A local pilot was in charge of the ship because, as Wiedefeld said, they are usually better equipped to maneuver ships in and out of Baltimore’s port.

    • Sky News reported that the Dali ship was involved in another "incident" at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium in 2016.

    Is the Port of Baltimore going to shut down?

    • As of now, lanes in both directions are closed, and traffic is being rerouted.

    • Coast Guard officials say this collapse will have ripple effects on the port's operations that could last for months.

    • Millions of tons of cargo worth billions of dollars move through the port every year.

  • Colin Campbell

    Daylight photos of the collapse

    Daybreak brought the Key Bridge collapse into vivid detail for Baltimore's residents.

    Hunks of the bridge's steel rods, now twisted, draped over the container ship that crashed into it. A large portion of the span has sunk into the waters below. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are underway for survivors.

    A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson
    (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)
    A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson
    (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)

  • Katie Mather

    Baltimore Harbor water temperatures could be dangerous

    It has been six hours since the Key Bridge collapsed, and rescue workers in Baltimore are continuing their search for as many as seven people in the water.

    Baltimore Harbor has a depth of 50 feet, and the water temperature this morning is reported as being around 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold shock, which happens when your body hits cold water suddenly, can be just as dangerous in temperatures between 50 degrees and 60 degrees as it is with water at 35 degrees.

    Cold shock symptoms include dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure, according to the National Weather Service. It can add a greater risk of drowning for even the most confident swimmers in calm waters.

    When the surface temperature of water is between 40 and 50 degrees, a person can lose the ability to make coordinated movements in less than 5 minutes after exposure and can lose consciousness in 30 minutes to an hour. A person can likely swim without a flotation device for only up to 40 minutes before experiencing exhaustion.

  • Yahoo News Staff

    More details on the ship and crew in the Key Bridge collapse

    Reuters has more details on the ship that crashed into the Key Bridge this morning:

    The ship was identified by LSEG ship tracking data as a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali. The registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and the manager is Synergy Marine Group, LSEG data show.

    Additionally, Synergy Marine Group said, “All its crew members, including the two pilots, had been accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.”

    The Dali was chartered by shipping company Maersk at the time of the incident, the Danish company said in a statement.

    "We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," Maersk said in a statement, according to Reuters.

  • Nicole Darrah

    Do not fly near Francis Scott Key Bridge, FAA warns

    The Federal Aviation Administration placed flight restrictions around the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the collapse on Tuesday.

    "Drone pilots: ... Do not interfere with rescue operations. If you fly, emergency response operations cannot," FAA officials warned on X.