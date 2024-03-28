Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: 2 bodies recovered; NTSB to interview cargo ship pilots today

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water Wednesday amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The bodies of two people who were killed when Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed earlier this week have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities said eight workers were on the bridge fixing potholes when a Singapore-flagged cargo ship called the Dali struck one of the bridge's pillars, causing it to collapse. In addition to the two bodies recovered, two of the workers were rescued, and four people remain missing and are presumed dead.

The Patapsco River is now filled with debris from the collapse. Huge barges carrying cranes were heading to the area to start clearing the wreckage of the 1.6-mile-long bridge.

There is no immediate timeline on when the bridge — which spans a major thoroughfare of East Coast shipping — could be rebuilt. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden has instructed his staff to "move heaven and earth" to rebuild the bridge.

Jennifer Homendy, the National Transportation Safety Board chair, said investigators on Thursday were planning to interview the two pilots who were aboard the Dali at the time of the crash.