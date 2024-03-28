Kate Murphy
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: 2 bodies recovered; NTSB to interview cargo ship pilots today
Officials said they were transitioning to a cleanup operation to remove debris that is preventing divers from accessing the area where additional victims are believed to be.
Updated
The bodies of two people who were killed when Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed earlier this week have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.
Authorities said eight workers were on the bridge fixing potholes when a Singapore-flagged cargo ship called the Dali struck one of the bridge's pillars, causing it to collapse. In addition to the two bodies recovered, two of the workers were rescued, and four people remain missing and are presumed dead.
The Patapsco River is now filled with debris from the collapse. Huge barges carrying cranes were heading to the area to start clearing the wreckage of the 1.6-mile-long bridge.
There is no immediate timeline on when the bridge — which spans a major thoroughfare of East Coast shipping — could be rebuilt. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden has instructed his staff to "move heaven and earth" to rebuild the bridge.
Jennifer Homendy, the National Transportation Safety Board chair, said investigators on Thursday were planning to interview the two pilots who were aboard the Dali at the time of the crash.
Baltimore residents 'stand ready to help' after bridge collapse
Eight construction workers were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Patapsco River on Tuesday. Two of the workers were rescued. Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two of the six people presumed dead.
Spiritual leaders all over Baltimore have offered their support to the families impacted by the accident, and residents have donated thousands of dollars in a show of support and solidarity.
Ako Walker, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, told USA Today, “These families need a lot, a lot of support on all levels — spiritual, physical and emotional.”
Ever since the tragedy began to unfold, Walker said he’s been looking for ways to help the families who have been impacted and the community. “One of the things you unfortunately have to think about when the bodies are recovered are the funerals,” he said. “We stand ready to help.”
- Nicole Darrah
Barges now head to Baltimore to clear bridge wreckage
The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday night that huge barges carrying cranes were heading to the Baltimore area to start clearing the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River.
When the 1.6-mile-long bridge — which saw around 30,000 vehicles cross it daily — collapsed on Tuesday, it sent steel wreckage down into the river below. That wreckage created an obstacle for divers searching for victims.
The wreckage also blocks cargo and other ships from accessing the Port of Baltimore, which is closed to vessel traffic "until further notice."
Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of Maryland State Police, said during a news conference on Wednesday: “We’re now moving from a recovery mode to a salvage operation. Because of the superstructure surrounding what we believe are the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate or operate around that.”
- Kate Murphy
Moment of silence held for bridge collapse victims at Orioles event
Rob Long, a broadcaster with the Baltimore Orioles, held a moment of silence during an event on Thursday, which is Major League Baseball's opening day.
“We would like to take a moment to acknowledge the tragedy that took place at the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning. Our hearts go out to the victims and to their families.
“While we mourn their losses, we have immense gratitude for our leaders, including Gov. Wes Moore, who's here today, and the many first responders who continue to risk their lives in hopes of returning more people home. Anyone here today knows ... that Baltimoreans are strong and we are resilient, and together we will get through this. Can you please join me right now in a moment of silence.”
- Kate Murphy
Maryland governor calls on Baltimoreans to 'do their part' in rebuilding bridge, city
Speaking at an event with the Baltimore Orioles ownership group at Camden Yards on Thursday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke about the bridge’s collapse:
“I’m calling on everybody to do their part. In this game, nobody gets to sit on the sidelines. We need every single Baltimorean and we need every single Marylander to join us in this work to rebuild this bridge and rebuild this city.
“And that work is happening as we speak. The best minds in the world are coming together to collect the information that we need to move forward with speed and safety in our response to this collapse. Government is working hand in hand with industry to investigate the area, to clear the wreck and to move the ship. Leaders from across local and state and federal levels are gathering funds to rebuild this bridge.
“This work is not going to take hours. This work is not going to take days. This work is not going to take weeks. We have a very long road ahead of us.”
- Kate Murphy
The Baltimore bridge collapse has raised questions about key safety features. Experts say better ones may not have helped.
Following Tuesday's bridge collapse, some say protective structures could have helped shield it. But others are saying that's unrealistic given the impact of the massive cargo ship.
Key Bridge, built in 1977, was finished before the reform [a federal memo from 1983 recommending that bridges be built with protective structures] was published. Still, footage suggests it had some protection in place.
Small dolphins [protective structures] were placed about 320 feet upstream and downstream of the piers, Colin Caprani, associate professor of civil engineering, said in a post in The Conversation.
The bridge also had concrete "fenders," timber and concrete structures placed around the piers, Caprani added.
In 1980, a container ship called the Blue Nagoya ran into the bridge at a speed of 12 knots. One fender was damaged badly enough that it had to be replaced.
Still, faced with a ship of the size of the Dali, they would likely not have been fit for purpose, Mimi Gao, a naval architect with the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration, told Business Insider.
- Nicole Darrah
Somber scenes in Baltimore
Tuesday's bridge collapse has left members of Baltimore's community reeling. Eight workers were on the bridge when it crumbled into the Patapsco River. Two bodies have since been recovered, while the other four workers are presumed dead.
During a vigil this week at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dundalk, pastor Rashad Singletary said, "We want to be able to provide support."
"Not just for today and a couple of weeks, but after the cameras are gone, after the services are gone. We need to not only build a bridge, but to build this community."
- Colin Campbell
'The 5 Minutes That Brought Down the Key Bridge'
The New York Times has a powerful report on the last moments before the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed:
In those minutes, many people — from the ship’s crew, who sent out a mayday signal, to the transportation authority police officers, who stopped traffic heading onto the Francis Scott Key Bridge — did what they could to avert catastrophe, most likely saving many lives.
And yet — no matter what anyone did — several factors made catastrophe all but inevitable.
- Nicole Darrah
Bridge collapse could cost insurers billions of dollars, analysts say
The bridge collapse in Baltimore this week could cost insurers billions of dollars, according to analysts.
With little clarity on when the Port of Baltimore would re-open, insurers and analysts are now assessing the likely losses borne by underwriters across several product lines including property, cargo, marine, liability, trade credit and contingent business interruption.
"Depending on the length of the blockage and the nature of the business interruption coverage for the Port of Baltimore, insured losses could total between $2 billion and $4 billion," said Marcos Alvarez, managing director for global insurance ratings at Morningstar DBRS. That would surpass the record insured losses of the Costa Concordia luxury cruise liner disaster in 2012, he said.
Mathilde Jakobsen, senior director, analytics at insurance ratings agency AM Best, also said the claims would likely run into "billions of dollars."
- Nicole Darrah
Bridge collapse seen from space
Maxar Technologies captured satellite images of the Dali cargo ship after it crashed into a pillar of the Key Bridge around 1:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
- Dylan Stableford
Some hazmat containers were 'breached' in bridge collapse
At a news conference Wednesday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said the cargo ship was carrying 764 tons of hazardous materials including corrosives, flammables and lithium-ion batteries in 56 containers, and that some of the containers were "breached," causing a sheen to be seen on the water.
Homendy said that federal, state and local authorities were aware of the sheen and were in charge of any necessary cleanup.
At a White House press briefing earlier in the day, Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier said there is no threat to the public from the shipping containers that were damaged in the collapse.
- Dylan Stableford
Baltimore Orioles to hold moment of silence before home opener
It's opening day for Major League Baseball, and across the harbor from the collapsed bridge, the Baltimore Orioles will open their season in Camden Yards against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon.
The team announced it will hold a moment of silence for the dead and missing bridge workers and honor the "brave first responders who immediately stepped into action."
First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.
- Dylan Stableford
Brothers of missing construction worker still clinging to hope
The brother of Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval — one of the construction workers who are now presumed dead after the bridge collapse — told CNN on Wednesday that he is praying for a "miracle."
"We still have faith until this moment, God grant the miracle, it would be beautiful," Martin Suazo, one of Maynor's seven siblings, said. "We still have hope, I know that time is our worst enemy."
Another brother, Carlos Suazo, told the Associated Press that the 38-year-old had been working in the United States for 18 years but "always dreamed of, in his old age, retiring peacefully in Honduras."
Per CNN, the family's priority is to recover his body before "telling their 72-year-old mother back in Honduras the painful news."
- Dylan Stableford
'This Will Take Time'
That's the headline on the front page of today's Baltimore Sun, which reports that the effort to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge could take anywhere from two to 15 years.
- David Knowles
What we know about the crash so far
Police divers recovered the bodies of two victims from Tuesday’s bridge collapse.
The two construction workers were found in 25 feet of water, trapped inside their pickup truck.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said there was no credible evidence that terrorism was involved in the incident.
The construction workers who died, as well as the others who are still missing and presumed dead, came to work in the U.S. from Mexico and other Central American countries.
Some of the eight workers on the bridge at the time of the accident were employed by the Maryland company Brawner Builders.
Debris from the bridge impeded divers from continuing their search for victims on Wednesday
President Biden instructed his staff to “move heaven and earth” to rebuild the bridge, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigie indicated the effort could take time. “Rebuilding will not be quick or easy or cheap,” he said. “ut we will get it done.”
Maryland lawmakers are working on legislation to provide emergency assistance to port workers whose jobs will be impacted by the loss of the bridge.
Grace Ocean Private, the owner of the Dali, could face a record payout from the disaster.
The NTSB said 56 containers of hazardous material were on the ship when it ran into the bridge. “Some of the containers were breached,” NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said.
- Caitlin Dickson
NTSB to interview Dali's pilots Thursday
Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB, said agency investigators are scheduled to conduct interviews Thursday with the two pilots who were aboard the Dali at the time of the crash.
- Caitlin Dickson
Homendy: 'This bridge was in satisfactory condition'
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the Key Bridge was in "satisfactory condition" prior to the crash that caused it to collapse on Tuesday. She said the bridge's last fracture critical inspection was conducted in May 2023.
- Caitlin Dickson
NTSB provides update on investigation of bridge collapse
At a press briefing Wednesday evening, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, provided an update on the agency's investigation of the ship crash that caused the Key Bridge to collapse Tuesday morning. Homendy said investigators have confirmed that there were 21 crew members and two pilots aboard the vessel at the time of the accident.
Homendy said that the ship was carrying 56 containers of hazardous materials, mostly corrosives, flammables and lithium ion batteries. “Some of the containers were breached,” she said, adding that authorities had been notified.
- Kate Murphy
What the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse means for shipping companies
Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen joined Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday to talk about the potential ramifications for shipping companies now that the port is closed.
Petersen highlights that shipping companies are "working overtime ... to figure out what to do." He explains that the ship collision will inevitably lead to delays in cargo shipments, drawing parallels to the Suez Canal where cargo remained in "litigation limbo" for over a year. Petersen emphasizes that new routes will need to be determined and "extra coordination" will be required to facilitate the transition of cargo transport from sea to land, describing the situation as "a scramble" to deliver customers' cargo.
While Petersen estimates that rebuilding the bridge itself could take "several years," he expresses optimism that the restoration of the shipping channel might be a more manageable task, potentially taking "a matter of weeks or months." However, he calls this an "adaptive" situation, with most cargo likely to be rerouted to the West Coast and price increases likely to occur.
Read more from Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Angel Smith.
- David Knowles
Maryland police: 'Divers recovered 2 victims' at scene of bridge collapse
At Wednesday evening's press conference in Baltimore, Col. Roland Butler Jr. of the Maryland State Police said that two bodies had been recovered at the site of Tuesday night's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Butler said dive teams "made a tragic finding" shortly before 10 a.m., spotting a red pickup truck in 25 feet of water.
"Divers recovered two victims of this tragedy trapped within the vehicle," Butler said.
Butler identified them as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Mexico, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Guatemala, and said that their families had been notified.
The Baltimore Banner was the first to report that the bodies of two people had been recovered at the scene.
- David Knowles
Moore calls collapse of Key Bridge a 'global crisis'
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a Wednesday evening news conference that efforts to find survivors from Tuesday's collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge had ended.
"Today, we transitioned from search and rescue to recovery," Moore said.
Moore said the impact of the collapse would be profound.
"The collapse of the Key Bridge is not just a Maryland crisis," Moore said. "The collapse of the Key Bridge is a global crisis."
- Caitlin Dickson
Just how big was the ship that struck the Key Bridge?
This graphic from the Associated Press offers a stark visualization of the size of the ship that hit the Key Bridge on Tuesday, causing it to collapse.
- Chanelle Chandler
'Maryland tough. Baltimore strong'
Maryland is still under a state of emergency a day after the bridge collapse as the state works "to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration."
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited the site of the crash on a Coast Guard ship to assess the damage, according to CNN.
"This is part of the Governor’s efforts to continue the strong working relationship with the Coast Guard along with our federal partners, thank first responders working on the scene, and to learn more about the events that took place,” the spokesperson added.
The state flag was also lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the bridge collapse.
On Wednesday, Moore posted a clip on X where he addressed Marylanders directly during a Tuesday press conference.
"But Maryland, we will get through this. Because that is the Maryland spirit and that's what Maryland is made of. We are Maryland tough and we are Baltimore strong."
He also tweeted pictures of downtown Baltimore billboards displaying the same message, "Maryland tough. Baltimore strong."
Moore is slated to speak at another press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.
- Kate Murphy
Here's how to help the families of the 6 victims presumed dead after the bridge collapse
A GoFundMe has been started to help raise money for the families of the six victims who are presumed dead, as search and rescue efforts turned to recovery efforts Wednesday following Tuesday's bridge collapse.
The Latino Racial Justice Circle, a nonprofit organization promoting community development through immigrant integration, started the GoFundMe to raise a total of $60,000 — or $10,000 per family, as reported by WUSA9. As of late Wednesday afternoon, that goal was surpassed by over $15,000.
Jack Murphy is the owner of Brawner Builders, the company that employed the six men who are unaccounted for. The New York Times reported that he shared the link to the fundraiser, saying, "Unfortunately, this tragic event was completely unforeseen and was not something that we could imagine would happen."
- Chanelle Chandler
3 Mexicans were working on the bridge when it collapsed, Mexico says; 2 are among the presumed dead
Three of the eight workers fixing the Key Bridge before the collapse are Mexican, officials said on Wednesday. Two of the workers are presumed dead.
"After the unfortunate accident, the Consular Section of the Mexican Embassy in the United States managed to establish that, of the eight workers, three are of Mexican nationality," Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to a translation.
"One of them, originally from Michoacán, was rescued alive and is recovering satisfactorily from his injuries. The other two, originally from Veracruz and Michoacán, remain missing."
The Mexican government also confirmed that Rafael Laveaga Rendón, the country's regional consul, traveled to Baltimore to support the workers' families.
- Kate Murphy
How long could it take to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge?
Rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge could take as little as two years — or it could take as many as 15 years, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Benjamin Schafer, a structural engineer who specializes in steel structures and is an engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, told the Sun that in order to rebuild the bridge, funding needs to be secured, a visual design needs to be decided on, materials need to be selected and engineering questions need to be worked out. Clearing the debris in the river will also be an obstacle in and of itself.
“As much as this is a tragedy, and as much as we’re all going to be terribly inconvenienced, it’s people’s lives and jobs in Baltimore if that port stays closed for very long,” Schafer said.
Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg restated during a Wednesday White House press briefing that the rebuilding process will be complex and potentially expensive. “Rebuilding will not be quick or easy or cheap, but we will get it done,” he said.
- Nicole Darrah
NTSB to hold media briefing at 8 p.m. ET
National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy will brief the media at 8 p.m. ET.
Earlier Wednesday, Homendy said the NTSB recovered the data recorder — otherwise known as the "black box" — from the Dali cargo vessel.
A team of investigators boarded the ship on Tuesday night to gather evidence for their investigation, she said.
The NTSB is building a timeline of events that led up to the crash on Tuesday, which caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse.
- Chanelle Chandler
10 ships are stuck in Port of Baltimore, officials say
Ten ships are stuck in the Port of Baltimore behind the collapsed bridge, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The vessels include three bulk carriers, three naval vessels, two cargo ships, one vehicle carrier and one oil/chemical tanker.
Additionally, 12 ships have dropped anchor, and one vehicle carrier is in the port "but outside the bridge."
On Tuesday, Port of Baltimore authorities announced that vessel traffic in and out of the port was suspended indefinitely. But the port remains open for trucks to be processed in the marine terminal.
- Dylan Stableford
"To look at a skyline that doesn't even look familiar — that Key Bridge has been there ever since I'd been born. And so this is surreal, looking up and not seeing it there anymore."
— Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on ABC's Good Morning America
- Kate Murphy
3 ships have hit bridges in different countries in the past 3 months. Should we be worried?
Despite modern regulations and design codes in place, experts say there's a long way to go to improve bridges that were made for smaller ships in a different era.
CNN reports:
A deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore. A bridge in southern China sliced in half. Parts of a bridge cutting through the hull of a massive ship in Argentina.
These events all happened within the first three months of this year — and all after collisions with large commercial ships.
These incidents, and the toll — with at least five killed in China, and six still missing in Baltimore — have highlighted what experts say is the urgent need to improve or protect old bridges to accommodate larger modern vessels.
- Kate Murphy
Could fenders have prevented the bridge collapse?
When it comes to bridge engineering, protective barriers can help redirect or prevent a ship from crashing into the bridge's supports. The New York Times reports that the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed on Tuesday, did not appear to have an "obvious fender system."
Some engineers told the Times that the collapse might have been prevented if it had more effective barriers in place. This could be anything from pyramids of rocks to padded concrete rings surrounding the supports.
- Nicole Darrah
Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau to probe crash
The Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau in Singapore will conduct its own investigation into the crash that took place in Baltimore on Tuesday, officials in the Southeast Asian country announced on Wednesday.
The Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge was a Singapore-flagged vessel.
Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore authorities said they're "deeply saddened" by the crash, and will support U.S. investigators with their probes.
The agency said its goal is not to determine who is liable, but to understand what happened in order to prevent future disasters.
- Chanelle Chandler
State Department says it will reach out to countries affected by bridge collapse
The State Department on Wednesday said it planned to reach out to the countries whose citizens were affected by the bridge collapse.
"The Office of Foreign Missions is generally continuing to monitor the situation, and will reach out directly to any foreign missions should we receive information about their citizens being affected," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing, as reported by CNN.
Two of the missing workers are from Mexico, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed. The others are reported to be from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
- Dylan Stableford
The Coast Guard's top priority now is 'restoring the waterway for shipping'
With the search operation having shifted from rescue to recovery, the U.S. Coast Guard has pivoted its focus to help get the port up and running again.
"The Coast Guard's highest priority now is restoring the waterway for shipping, stabilizing the motor vessel Dali and removing it from the site and coordinating a maritime casualty investigation," Vice Admiral Peter Gautier said during Wednesday's White House press briefing.
Under the weight of debris from the collapsed bridge, the bow of the ship is sitting on the bottom of the river, Gautier said, adding that there is no threat to the public from the shipping containers that were damaged in the collapse.
Gautier also said that despite the bridge disaster, maritime shipping is "an incredibly safe mode of transportation, not just here in the United States but worldwide."
- Dylan Stableford
Biden wants bridge rebuilt 'as soon as humanly possible'
At her daily briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier, who she said had just come from a meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office.
"After he was briefed on the collapse, President Biden immediately instructed his team to move heaven and earth to aid in the emergency response and help rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible," Jean-Pierre said.
- Chanelle Chandler
Brother of missing worker holding out for a miracle: 'We still have hope'
The family of 38-year-old Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, one of the bridge workers presumed to be dead, told CNN en Español on Wednesday that they are praying for a miracle that the husband and father will be found alive.
“We still have faith until this moment, God grant the miracle, it would be beautiful,” Sandoval's brother, Carlos Suazo Sandoval told CNN en Español.
“We still have hope, I know that time is our worst enemy,” Sandoval's brother said. He added that the family has not told their mother, who lives in Honduras, about the accident.
Maynor Sandoval, who is also reportedly from Honduras, had been living in the U.S. for 18 years and was known as a "kind and joyful person" with dreams for the future, according to his brother.
“He always wanted to have his own businesses. He always said his elderly years would be in Honduras,” Sandoval's brother said.
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in an X post that he had "spoken to the families, prayed with them, and assured them that our state will mobilize every resource to bring them closure."
- Kate Murphy
Dali cargo ship crew reportedly 'doing good aboard the vessel'
As of Wednesday morning, crew members aboard the Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge on Tuesday were "doing good aboard the vessel," according to Andrew Middleton, director of a Baltimore ministry that helps mariners and who has been in touch with the crew. The Washington Post reported that Middleton was waiting to hear if there was Wi-Fi connection on the ship so crew members could reach their families to let them know they are OK.
Middleton explained that it is common for crews such as the Dali's to ask for assistance from the Apostleship of the Sea Baltimore Stella Maris International Seafarers' Center. On the Sunday before the accident, he had taken the ship's captain and a crew member shopping for toiletries and snacks before their planned 28-day journey around the Horn of Africa to Sri Lanka, USA Today reported.
When Middleton learned of Tuesday's accident, he frantically messaged the crew members to see if they were hurt. "Is everyone ok?" Middleton messaged. The response was "yes sir, everyone is safe," Middleton told USA Today.
Middleton expects that the Dali will be towed back into the harbor for a damage assessment.
- Chanelle Chandler
Unfounded conspiracy theories blame collapse on cyberattacks, immigration
Following news of the bridge collapse, social media users began floating unfounded conspiracy theories — blaming the crash on immigration and cyberattacks, among other things — that several media personalities promoted on their various platforms.
On Fox Business, anchor Maria Bartiromo falsely suggested that the “wide-open border” could have something to do with the collision, a clip of which circulated on X. No link to immigration has been made by officials.
A spokesperson for Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate shared a conspiracy theory that falsely suggested the ship had been “cyber-attacked,” citing that in the video of the collision, the ship’s lights appear to turn off just before impact.
In a video leading up to and of the incident, around 1:24 a.m. EDT, the ship’s lights turn off for a minute but then flicker back on. About 10 seconds later, smoke is seen coming from the ship’s chimney. At 1:26 a.m., the ship appears to turn and moments later loses its lights again. They come back on half a minute later.
A spokesperson for Tate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alex Jones responded to Tate, writing in a post: “Looks deliberate to me.”
Michael Flynn, who was national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared to suggest it was not an accident in a post on X.
- Chanelle Chandler
NTSB reportedly investigating whether contaminated fuel was part of ship crash
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into whether contaminated fuel may have been a factor in the cargo ship's collision with the bridge, according to Fox News.
As part of the investigation, crews will examine data recorders retrieved from the vessel to try to figure out what went wrong in the moments leading up to the crash.
The Dali reportedly experienced power issues about an hour into its journey before losing power and propulsion before the collision. One expert told Fox News that dirty fuel can cause ship blackouts:
"The vessel went dead, no steering power and no electronics," an officer aboard the ship said Tuesday. "One of the engines coughed and then stopped. The smell of burned fuel was everywhere in the engine room and it was pitch black."
The ship did not have enough time to drop anchors to stop drifting, according to the officer, and crew members issued a mayday call before the crash happened.
Blackouts at sea are uncommon, but they do happen and have long been viewed as a major accident risk for ships on the water.
One cause of ship blackouts is contaminated fuel that can create problems with its main power generators, said Fotis Pagoulatos, a naval architect. He said a complete blackout could result in a ship losing propulsion and that smaller generators can kick in, but they are unable to carry all the functions of the main ones and take time to start.
- Chanelle Chandler
Recovery efforts resume despite dangerous conditions
Divers, underwater drones and helicopter pilots from multiple law enforcement agencies, led by the Coast Guard, returned to the site of the bridge collapse Wednesday morning to recover the bodies of the six bridge workers presumed to be dead.
The operation resumed after divers suspended their search Tuesday night due to “unsafe” nighttime conditions from debris and chilly water.
Recovery teams will still have to contend with dangerous conditions today, including heavy rain, temperatures in the mid-40s, sharp metal debris left in the 50-foot-deep water, changing currents and low visibility, CBS News noted.
“We’re talking about frigid temperatures, we’re talking about a moving tide, we’re talking about darkness and mangled metal,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a Wednesday interview with the news outlet.
- Dylan Stableford
2 missing workers are Mexican citizens
At a news conference Wednesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that two of the six missing workers in the Key Bridge collapse are Mexican citizens.
One of workers who was pulled alive from the river on Tuesday is also Mexican, he said.
The other missing workers are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
“This shows that migrants are going to do work at midnight, very risky work,” López Obrador said, adding: “That is why they do not deserve to be treated as some irresponsible and insensitive politicians in the United States tend to treat them.”
- Kate Murphy
Prayer vigil held for victims of bridge collapse
Photos capture a prayer vigil that was held at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Tuesday for the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Community leaders and members also honored first responders on the scene of the accident.
As of Wednesday morning, six people who were working on the bridge when it collapsed are presumed dead.
- Chanelle Chandler
Maryland flag lowered to half-staff
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced on Wednesday the state's flag would be lowered to half-staff effective immediately. It will remain at half-staff until further notice. Moore also expressed gratitude to his fellow Marylanders, who he said are "rising to meet the moment."
"The Maryland flag has been lowered to half staff. Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours," he wrote on X. "Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today."
Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours. Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today.
- Dylan Stableford
Rebuilding the bridge may take years, officials say
A day after the Key Bridge collapse, officials in Maryland and Washington are warning that it may take years to rebuild.
“This is complicated. It is difficult,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday. “We still have to be able to move with a sense of urgency, and we are going to get it done. But this is going to take time.
“This is not days, nor weeks nor even months,” Moore added.
“This is no ordinary bridge,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “This is one of the cathedrals of American infrastructure. It has been part of the skyline of this region for longer than many of us have been alive. So the path to normalcy will not be easy; it will not be quick; it will not be inexpensive. But we will rebuild together.”
- Chanelle Chandler
Rush to stop Key Bridge traffic: 'Just make sure no one's on the bridge right now'
As the Dali cargo ship lost propulsion moving toward the Key Bridge, police and unidentified workers radioed colleagues to stop traffic on the overpass, USA Today reports.
“I need one of you guys on the south side, one of you guys on the north side, hold all traffic on the Key Bridge,” a worker called in to colleagues, according to the emergency radio system Broadcastify, which captured the minutes just before impact. “There’s a ship approaching that just lost their steering, so until we get that under control, we’ve got to stop all traffic. Just make sure no one’s on the bridge right now.”
On the radio call, a worker told authorities that there was a crew on the bridge and to alert the foreman to get them off the bridge. But at 1:27 a.m. local time, the ship slammed into a support tower.
Eight workers from Brawner Builders who had been working to repair the bridge’s roadway plunged into the water. Two were pulled out alive, and six are now presumed dead.
- Dylan Stableford
Buttigieg says the force of the ship was 'almost unimaginable'
Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation amid a report that a 2023 inspection of the cargo ship uncovered an issue with its propulsion system.
“What I do know is that the force of this ship is almost unimaginable,” he said. “This is a vessel that was about 100,000 tons carrying its load. So 200 million pounds went into this bridge all at once, which is why you had that almost-instant catastrophic result.
“We are at work to make sure our infrastructure for the future is better prepared for any kind of threat,” Buttigieg added. “Really what we saw yesterday was just unimaginable in terms of the proportion of that ship.”
- Kate Murphy
Alternate routes and closures around the Francis Scott Key Bridge
Traffic is being majorly impacted around Baltimore following Tuesday’s bridge collapse, as roughly 34,000 cars and trucks have to find a new route. Drivers traveling into and out of the port city are being told to prepare for extra commuting time for the foreseeable future.
CBS News reported the following closures:
The outer loop I-695 closure shifted to exit 1/Quarantine Road for enhanced local traffic access.
The inner loop of I-695 remains closed at MD 157 (Peninsula Expressway).
The ramp from MD 157 to the inner loop of I-695 will be closed.
The Maryland Transportation Department also shared some helpful alternative routes:
- Chanelle Chandler
Worker presumed dead was a husband and father of three
Miguel Luna, a husband and father of three, has been identified as one of the six victims presumed dead from the bridge collapse, according to nonprofit organization CASA, which provides services for the immigrant community in Baltimore.
Luna, who CASA said was from El Salvador, worked for Baltimore County-based Brawner Builders. He had been fixing the bridge’s roadway that morning when a ship crashed into it, according to the New York Times.
“Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, left at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for work and since, has not come home. He is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years," CASA said of their member in a press release.
Brawner Builders executive Jeffrey Pritzker described the six men as “wonderful family people.”
- Dylan Stableford
Port of Baltimore suspends vessel traffic indefinitely
Following Tuesday’s bridge collapse, vessel traffic was suspended in and out of the Port of Baltimore, and state transportation officials gave no estimate on when the port — one of the nation’s busiest — might reopen.
The Baltimore Sun reported that the vessel suspension will likely have “wide-reaching and potentially harmful ripple effects” on shipping and supply chains both nationally and internationally.
The port is one of only three on the East Coast that can accommodate some of the largest ships in the world, the paper said, taking in roughly 2.5% of inbound containers that enter the United States.
“It is the nation’s 16th-busiest port,” the Sun noted, “ranking first for volume of autos and light trucks, roll-on/roll-off heavy farm and construction machinery, imported sugar and imported gypsum.”
Read more about how the disaster impacts shipping here.
- Dylan Stableford
What we know about the 6 missing workers
Recovery efforts are underway for six construction workers missing and presumed dead in the bridge collapse in Baltimore. All six men, from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, were employed by Maryland-based Brawner Builders.
Two have been publicly identified so far: Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval of Honduras, per CBS News; and Miguel Luna of El Salvador, per the BBC.
Gustavo Torres, director of CASA, a nonprofit organization provides services for the immigrant community in Baltimore, described Luna as a husband and father of three who “has called Maryland his home for over 19 years.
- Nicole Darrah
Cargo ship's pilot reportedly tried to slow down before crash
The pilot of the Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge on Tuesday tried to slow down the vessel, according to Clay Diamond, executive director of the American Pilots’ Association.
Diamond said that just before the crash, the ship lost power, including to its engines. The Associated Press reports:
The pilot immediately ordered the rudder hard to port to keep the ship from turning right and ordered the port anchor be dropped, which it was, Diamond said. The pilot also contacted a dispatch office to get the bridge shut down.
Diamond said widely circulated images show the ship’s lights turning off and then back on, sparking questions about whether the vessel had regained power. But, he said, the emergency generators that kicked in turned the lights back on but not the ship’s propulsion.
Every foreign-flagged ship coming into U.S. waters must have a state-licensed pilot on board. Pilots board the ships before they enter the local waterways and take “navigational control” of the ship, he said, meaning they give orders for the ship’s speed and directions.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said it would investigate whether the ship actually lost power, and if the anchor was dropped.