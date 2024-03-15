Live updates: Nort Texas storm damage reports include baseball-size hail, possible tornado

Hail up to baseball size and a possible tornado have been reported in some parts of North Texas as the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday night.

The largest hailstones, ranging from about 1.5 to 3 inches in diameter, have been reported in Denton and Collin counties, including near Argyle, Bartonville, Corinth, Double Oak, Frisco, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lincoln Park, Prosper, Roanoke and Trophy Club, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Tornado warnings also were issued for parts of Denton and Collin counties.

Video shared to social media appeared to show a tornado near the University of North Texas Frisco campus, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm chaser on Facebook posted video and photos showing damage to a car that appeared to have been picked up and dropped in a parking lot at the UNT Frisco campus. No one was found inside the car. Frisco police responded to the report, but had to assist other areas that received damage, according to the post.

Other reports on social media said strong winds ripped a portion of a sheet-metal roof off a strip mall and blew it into the road near North Preston Road and Hickory Creek Drive in Prosper, according to the NWS.

Celina police and fire crews responded to structure fires at around 7 p.m. while actively working storm-related damage calls, city officials announced in a news release. There have so far been no reported injuries or deaths in the area due to storms or storm damage, officials said.

The city also encountered heavy hail and high winds, but no tornadoes, according to Celina city officials.

BIG hail in Trophy Club! https://t.co/idQXJJBiP1 — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) March 14, 2024

Smaller hail about quarter size was reported in Tarrant County near Haslet.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is included in a severe storm watch that’s in effect until midnight Friday.

Storm Reports

This map contains continuously updated storm reports and damage from the National Weather Service for the past 48 hours. Reports include tornado, wind storm and hail storm reports. The map also includes tornado reports for the past week and recent rainfall accumulations. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Esri.

Open

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri. Open

Electric outages Dallas - Fort Worth vicinity

Here is Oncor's power outages map. Outage information is sent from Oncor to the outage map every 10 minutes. Source: stormcenter.oncor.com Open

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

3-Day Storm Outlook