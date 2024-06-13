Live weather updates: Naples roads closed. Flooding, more rain expected in Collier County

Kendall Little, Naples Daily News
·1 min read

The Naples Daily News is monitoring the weather today in Collier County. Here's what to know:

According to AccuWeather:

  • THIS MORNING: Heavy showers and thunderstorms from tropical rainstorm; areas of flooding and difficult travel likely.

  • THIS AFTERNOON: Showers and heavy thunderstorms; cloudy and humid. Areas of flooding with difficult travel likely.

  • FLOOD ADVISORIES/WARNINGS: Check the National Weather Service for conditions where you live.

