Live weather updates: More thunderstorms expected in Sioux Falls this afternoon

Update as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday: So far, Sioux Falls has received .70 of an inch of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to NWS.

More is anticipated for the next 24 hours, but here's a look at how much rainfall key cities in the area have received so far:

Rainfall amounts across the region thus far have been highly variable through the daybreak hours. Take a look at some select reports. Additional rainfall is still expected over the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/By9n05sSWg — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) April 16, 2024

Earlier story: Multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move through early Tuesday afternoon for southeastern South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The storms are part of a system rotating north-northeast. Hail the size of a half-dollar and locally heavy rainfall could become threats, the NWS states.

"Lesser risks include wind gusts to 60 mph or perhaps an isolated tornado," the NWS states on its website.

The graphic shows the timing and severity of anticipated thunderstorms Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Some areas could see pockets of total rainfall exceeding 3 inches, but that will depend on how the storms move throughout the day, NWS states.

Sioux Falls is under a wind advisory until 5 p.m. Tuesday, with east winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, the advisory states.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the advisory reads. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The graphic shows how much heavy rainfall is expected for the area Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Sioux Falls weather forecast for the rest of the week

Here's a look at how the week is expected to develop after storms roll through, according to the NWS:

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls weather: More storms expected Tuesday afternoon