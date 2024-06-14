Live weather blog: Tracking the Florida rain drenching Lee County. Photos, video, more

The News-Press is monitoring the weather today in Lee County. Here' what to know:

Today's forecast for Fort Myers, Cape Coral and other areas

According to Accuweather:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; additional rain can lead to flooding problems.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; humid.

Is more rain on the way?

