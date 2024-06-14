Live weather blog: Tracking the Florida rain drenching Lee County. Photos, video, more
The News-Press is monitoring the weather today in Lee County. Here' what to know:
Today's forecast for Fort Myers, Cape Coral and other areas
According to Accuweather:
THIS MORNING: Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; additional rain can lead to flooding problems.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; humid.
More: Rain Train: This much rain has fallen in these Lee County locations since Monday
Is more rain on the way?
