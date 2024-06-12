Live weather blog: Monitoring the Florida rain swamping Collier County, SWFL. What to know

The Naples Daily News is monitoring the weather today in Collier County. Here' what to know:

Wednesday's weather forecast: How much more rain will we get in Naples, Marco Island, Florida?

According to AccuWeather:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Areas of flooding with difficult travel likely.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Areas of flooding with difficult travel likely.

FLOOD ADVISORIE/WARNINGS: Check the National Weather Service for conditions where you live.

3 links to weather-related stories for you: flooding, safety tips and more

FINDING YOUR FLOOD ZONE-COLLIER COUNTY: Here

WHAT'S CLOSED, CANCELED, POSTPONED: Here

TAX-FREE SUPPLIES INFO: Here

PHOTO GALLERY: See flooded streets in and around Naples

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How many inches of rain has been recorded in Naples, Marco Island?