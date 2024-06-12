Live weather blog: Monitoring the Florida rain swamping Collier County, SWFL. What to know

Mark H. Bickel, Naples Daily News
·1 min read

The Naples Daily News is monitoring the weather today in Collier County. Here' what to know:

Wednesday's weather forecast: How much more rain will we get in Naples, Marco Island, Florida?

According to AccuWeather:

  • THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Areas of flooding with difficult travel likely.

  • THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Areas of flooding with difficult travel likely.

  • FLOOD ADVISORIE/WARNINGS: Check the National Weather Service for conditions where you live.

3 links to weather-related stories for you: flooding, safety tips and more

  • FINDING YOUR FLOOD ZONE-COLLIER COUNTY: Here

  • WHAT'S CLOSED, CANCELED, POSTPONED: Here

  • TAX-FREE SUPPLIES INFO: Here

PHOTO GALLERY: See flooded streets in and around Naples

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How many inches of rain has been recorded in Naples, Marco Island?