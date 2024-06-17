Live video, updates: Judge expected to rule on key video evidence as Karen Read murder trial resumes

Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to rule on a key piece of video evidence when the Karen Read murder trial resumes Monday morning.

The video in question is from a surveillance camera in John O’Keefe’s driveway. It shows Read’s black Lexus SUV backing out of her Boston police officer boyfriend’s driveway on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s attorneys have suggested that Read reversed into the back of O’Keefe’s car, damaging her taillight. Trooper Joseph Paul, a Massachusetts State Police crash reconstructionist, said Friday that Read would have needed to be going faster to cause damage.

Paul is due to return to the stand on Monday.

Good morning from the 26th day of testimony in the Commonwealth vs. Read. Hope all my fellow dad's had a good one yesterday. We are underway.



-Trooper Joseph Paul, MSP accident reconstructionist is expected back on the stand this morning.



-Judge still has to rule on what he can… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 17, 2024

LIVE-PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM COURT:

9:25 a.m.

Trooper Paul tried to read from his report but the Judge told him not to. He then gave this explanation for John O’Keefe’s death: “The operator would have been Karen Read, the pedestrian John O’Keefe...The vehicle traveled up to 24 mph, and the right rear of the Lexus struck the pedestrian John O’Keefe.”

9 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joseph Paul returns to the stand.

Cannone told the court on Friday that she needed to review the footage over the weekend before deciding whether or not Trooper Paul could give that opinion to the jury.

The prosecution has alleged that Read’s SUV was damaged after she backed over O’Keefe and left him for dead in the snow outside the Canton Home of Brian Albert at 34 Fairview Road after a night of drinking.

The defense hopes to prove that O’Keefe was murdered by someone inside Albert’s home and then tossed into the snow.

Tess Chart, a forensic DNA analyst at Bode Technology, and her colleague Nicholas Bradford, testified last week that O’Keefe’s DNA was found on taillight pieces found outside 34 Fairview Avenue in Canton that matched Read’s SUV.

Multiple law enforcement officials have also testified to finding pieces of broken taillight on the lawn of 34 Fairview Road after the snow melted away.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in O’Keefe’s death.

