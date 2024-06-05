Live video, updates: Forensic scientist returns to the stand in Karen Read murder trial

After a day off, a forensic scientist will return to the stand in the Karen Read murder trial and forensic evidence is now the focus of the trial.

Forensic scientist Ashley Vallier is expected to be back on the stand Wednesday morning.

Monday’s testimony focused on a taillight and other important evidence as two Massachusetts State Police forensic scientists took the stand as did a high-ranking trooper.

The prosecution had them review dozens of photographs showing how evidence was collected and analyzed.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second-degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, who was her boyfriend at the time. She has pleaded not guilty.

Three members of Massachusetts State Police took the stand on Monday, who were part of the investigation after John O’Keefe’s body was found and examined evidence.

Vallier started her testimony Monday but there was no court Tuesday.

Her colleagues, another forensic scientist, and a trooper who runs the SERT team shared what they found.

Lt. Kevin O’Hara led a search for evidence outside 34 Fairview Road more than 6 hours after the scene had been cleared.

O’Hara said the state police supervisor of detectives for the Norfolk DA’s office told him O’Keefe had been hit and dragged by a vehicle and directed him where to look.

The team reported finding O’Keefe’s missing Nike sneaker and 6 to 7 pieces of red and clear plastic taillight on the street near the curb.

Defense attorney Yannetti asked Lt. O’Hara if he had been aware the scene was left open to the public for hours before he was asked to search. He said he wasn’t aware of that.

Also inside the courtroom Monday, the jury saw John O’Keefe’s red, brown-stained clothing for the first time. That includes a gray and black sweatshirt and an orange colored t-shirt.

State police forensic scientist Maureen Hartnett said the screening tested positive for blood.

Hartnett testified she examined the clothes and Karen Read’s Lexus LX 570.

She pointed out damage on Read’s bumper, noted pieces of broken cocktail glass on the bumper, and a strand of suspected human hair on the right rear quarter panel.

The defense said Monday they are expecting to be able to start presenting their case in about a week and a half.

They expect to take about a week to bring witnesses to the stand.

