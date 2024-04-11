Live updates: Watches and warnings as storms roll into Tampa Bay

Severe weather began rolling into the Tampa Bay area Thursday afternoon, bringing the risk of flooding and gusty winds.

All of Tampa Bay is under a “slight” risk of severe weather Thursday. A slight risk is the second level on a scale of 1 to 5, with “marginal” being the lowest chance of severe weather and “high” being the greatest chance, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The harsh rain and winds stems from a weather system that battered parts of the South on Wednesday from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

The weather service on Thursday morning placed the Tampa Bay area and much of north central Florida under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or there is an indication on a weather radar.

Portions of Florida’s west coast, including coastal areas of Tampa Bay, are under a coastal flood warning until 8 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for all of the area late Thursday morning.

Follow along as we provide updates on the storm system.

12:49 p.m. Tornado warning for portions of Hillsborough County

The National Weather Service showed a possible tornado approaching near Citrus Park and Tampa. The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m.

12:45 p.m. Whipping winds

The National Weather Service told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that wind gusts up to 70 mph were possible with the severe weather.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, its Klystron 9 radar showed strong winds in Pinellas County, up to 60 mph, were possible. In Seminole, the line of storms blew winds up to 52 mph, Bay News 9 reported.

At Tampa International Airport, gusts of up to 43 mph were observed just after noon, according to the weather service.

12:17 Northern Pinellas under tornado warning

Much of northern Pinellas, from Indian Rocks Beach up to Palm Harbor, are under a tornado warning until 12:45 p.m.

12:09 Tornado Warning in portions of Pasco

The National Weather Service placed portions of Pasco County, including New Port Richey up to Bayonet point under a tornado warning.

Forecasters said the warning will last until 12:30 p.m.