Live Updates: Tri-Cities police converge near West Richland elementary school after fatal shooting

Update 4:45 p.m. - Police have began escorting children out of the school, according to a Herald reporter at the scene.

Parents are waiting outside of the blocked off area around the school. The road is blocked at Spirea Drive and Holly Way to all traffic.

Richland schools said that parents will be getting a notification through their school app telling them where reunification with students will be. Some parents who were nearby at the time of the shooting are also waiting to retrieve their vehicles.

At 4:45 p.m. five school buses and two SWAT vehicles pulled onto the campus.

Tri-Cities police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near a school in West Richland.

West Richland Police responded to a shooting near Wiley Elementary School just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

At least one woman was reportedly shot and killed, according to dispatch communications.

Police are searching a home on South Highlands Boulevard, just down the street from the school.

Police responded to a shooting near a West Richland Elementary School on Monday.

Wiley and at least one other school in the area are locked down.

A message sent to parents from Richland Schools confirmed there was a shooting.

“During dismissal today there was a shooting at William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland. The perpetrator is still at large. School placed in critical lockdown. We will update.”

West Richland resident Chris Worley told the Tri-City Herald he was in his backyard when he heard 4 to 5 gunshots.

“I thought it was someone hitting something with a hammer. It didn’t sound like a gun. Then a woman came flying out here before the cops even got here and started screaming that someone was shot ... ,” he said.

West Richland police are coming up with a plan to reunite students locked in the school with their parents, according to school district release.

All West Richland school activities and events have been canceled. Practices and activities in schools located within the city of Richland have been moved indoors, say school officials.