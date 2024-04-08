Live updates: Total solar eclipse begins in New York, Maine. Follow along for timing of totality, photos and more

Chanelle Chandler
People in Mazatlán, Mexico were the first to see the total solar eclipse at 2:07 p.m. ET. It then continued into Texas and will now travel along a “path of totality” spanning more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.
Follow along below for Yahoo News’s live coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse. For those unable to view the eclipse in person, you can watch it in real time by clicking here.
Live55 updates
How to view the eclipse safely
Except during the brief period of totality, it is never safe to look directly at an eclipse without specialized eye protection. Looking at the intense light from the sun even for just a few seconds can cause permanent damage to the retina, the part of the eye directly responsible for vision.
"You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face, during the brief and spectacular period known as totality," NASA explains. "You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer."
See these safety guidelines for viewing solar eclipses.
When in doubt, just remember: Never look directly at the sun.
- Kate Murphy
Eclipse viewers partake in the fun through social media posts
U.S. politicians, famous landmarks and even some of the furry residents on Sesame Street took to X to join in on the solar eclipse fun across the U.S. Have a look!
I'm ready pic.twitter.com/gYkeuwgGjQ
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 8, 2024
The first eclipse I ever experienced was when I was really young. So I asked my dad, "can you tell me what a solar eclipse is?"
He told me: "no sun."
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 8, 2024
Hey, everybody! It's an Elmo Eclipse! Ha ha ha! 😂🌑👍 #Eclipse2024 #NotTooLateShow pic.twitter.com/g5VqyT6zCP
— Elmo (@elmo) April 8, 2024
Don’t look directly at the eclipse, too sexy for your eyes. pic.twitter.com/9vo83d2LU2
— New York Giants (@Giants) April 8, 2024
This could be us during the eclipse but you playin pic.twitter.com/Qj1JEBH1nl
— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) April 8, 2024
We've created a visual simulation of the eclipse for those who don't have access to the sky today pic.twitter.com/zvjgbkr7Ml
— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) April 8, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Caribou, Maine, enters totality
📍 The city of Caribou, Maine — one of the last U.S. cities along the path of totality — began experiencing it at 3:32 p.m. ET. It's expected to last there just two minutes, until 3:34 p.m. ET.
- Dylan Stableford
Burlington, Vt., enters totality
📍 The city of Burlington, Vt. — another popular destination among eclipse tourists — began experiencing totality at 3:26 p.m. ET. It's expected to last three minutes, until 3:29 p.m. ET.
- Neia Balao
Tornado watch issued in parts of Texas and Louisiana
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern Texas and northern Louisiana until 8 p.m. CT.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/azXE067cLO
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 8, 2024
Included in the tornado watch is a portion of Texas in the path of totality.
- Dylan Stableford
Video of the eclipse in Mazatlán, Mexico
Here's how the eclipse looked in the Mexican beach city of Mazatlán — the first place in North America to experience totality — in this video is courtesy of NASA.
- Dylan Stableford
Niagara Falls, N.Y., enters totality
📍 Niagara Falls, N.Y. — a popular destination among eclipse tourists — began experiencing totality at 3:18 p.m. ET. It's expected to last three minutes, until 3:21 p.m. ET.
- Dylan Stableford
Cleveland enters totality
📍 The city of Cleveland began experiencing totality at 3:13 p.m. ET. It's expected to last about four minutes, until 3:17 p.m. ET.
- Dylan Stableford
Indianapolis enters totality
📍 Indianapolis — which is hosting what’s being billed as the world’s largest eclipse viewing party at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — began experiencing totality at 3:06 p.m. ET. It's expected to last three minutes, until 3:09 p.m. ET.
- Kate Murphy
Reports of traffic snarls in Maine, Indiana and Ohio
As the eclipse's path of totality slowly moves from Texas to Maine, reports of traffic snarls are popping up in states near the path of totality, including Maine, Indiana, and from Michigan into Ohio.
We are receiving reports of significant traffic across the state. Be patient and use good judgment. Prepare for long waits after totality. If you’re still searching for a spot to watch this afternoon’s eclipse, remember that you must completely leave the roadway. pic.twitter.com/2onnOnj8sA
— Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) (@MaineEMA) April 8, 2024
Eclipse traffic is starting to pop up! 🚗🌑☀️
This is a look at the southbound lanes of I-65 near Lafayette, headed toward Indianapolis.
Remember, arrive early, stay put, leave late, and enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Bm3ijqQUDI
— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) April 8, 2024
Major backups on I-74 near I-275 in Hamilton County. Follow https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/W9XJtiSi7h
— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) April 8, 2024
Here we go! OH-GO is reporting heavy traffic on US-23 heading from Michigan into Ohio.
NW Ohio is said to be one of the best places in the world for solar eclipse viewing due to the chances of cloud cover. Find traffic updates throughout the day here >> https://t.co/OnsZGYqW0E pic.twitter.com/qOr72xLfsU
— 13 Action News (@13abc) April 8, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Little Rock enters totality
📍 The city of Little Rock, Ark., began experiencing totality at 1:51 p.m. local time. It's expected to last three minutes, until 1:54 p.m. CT.
- Chanelle Chandler
What it looked like in Mazatlán, Mexico, during full totality
Sky-gazers in Mazatlán, Mexico, were the first to experience full totality during Monday’s total solar eclipse. Crowds there witnessed the totality at 11:09 a.m. PT/2:09 p.m. ET.
Here’s what eclipse watchers viewed:
- Kelsey Weekman
Delta passengers fly along solar eclipse path of totality
Two special Delta Air Lines flights will fly along the path of totality during the solar eclipse Monday.
According to Delta, two planes departing from Texas — DL 1218 from Austin and DL 1010 from Dallas Fort Worth — are bound for Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Passengers have already begun sharing photos from onboard.
CNN correspondent Pete Muntean is onboard flight. He said in a video posted to X that the flight will go above clouds, avoiding concerns about weather experienced by those on the ground.
Just boarded Delta flight 1010! To totality… and beyond! #EclipseSolar2024 pic.twitter.com/z8nxXF9NRk
— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) April 8, 2024
Other travelers shared what’s included on the flight, including limited edition SunChips and a map of the path of totality.
The scene on Delta’s eclipse flight from Dallas. Swag! pic.twitter.com/6YGjarIc3t
— Hannah Sampson (@hannahbsampson) April 8, 2024
Cards with a path of totality map, as well as solar eclipse-themed Sun Chips and “Climbing the Cosmos” hats distributed to Delta passengers for today’s eclipse flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Detroit pic.twitter.com/5tYAVwiSb3
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 8, 2024
Cool swag bag 130 passengers on this @Delta 1218 A220 from Austin to Detroit got during this special #eclipse flight on Monday, April 8, 2024.
From a moonpie to special edition SunChips, socks, luggage tag and more.
📸 by @ericseals of the @detroitfreepress
#eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/igtqXxh3j9
— 📸🎥Eric Seals (@ericseals) April 8, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Austin and Dallas experience totality — under clouds
Dallas and Austin — which expecting an influx of more than 1 million eclipse tourists — just experienced totality, though cloud cover obscured the highly-anticipated celestial event.
📍In Austin, totality began at 1:35 p.m. CT, lasting until 1:38 p.m. CT.
📍In Dallas, totality began at 1:40 p.m. CT, lasting until 1:44 p.m. CT.
- Chanelle Chandler
Young eclipse watcher set for sky show
Four-year-old Judah Terlep of Blue Mound, Ill., is geared up in Carbondale, Ill., on Monday for his first total solar eclipse. The partial eclipse begins there at 12:42 p.m. CT.
- Dylan Stableford
Totality begins in Eagle Pass, Texas
📍 Eagle Pass, Texas — the first city in the U.S. along the path of totality — began experiencing it at 1:27 p.m. local time. Totality is expected to last about four minutes, until 1:31 p.m. CT.
It's cloudy there, but it hasn't deterred the eclipse watchers.
- Neia Balao
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urges residents to plan ahead for solar eclipse
Although Los Angeles isn't on the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, Mayor Karen Bass is urging residents to take precautions should they try to view it.
While Los Angeles won’t be on the path of full totality for today’s Solar Eclipse, please prepare and plan ahead safely! pic.twitter.com/MKx55usbTw
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) April 8, 2024
According to CBS News, a partial solar eclipse became visible in Los Angeles at 10:06 a.m. PT. The eclipse is expected to peak at 11:12 a.m. PT and residents will see 49% coverage of the sun. The partial eclipse will end at 12:22 p.m. PT.
- Dylan Stableford
Totality begins in Mazatlan
📍 The small Mexican beach city of Mazatlán became the first place in North America to experience the totality phase of the total solar eclipse at 11:09 a.m. PT/2:09 p.m. ET, when the moon completely blocked the face of the sun.
It was expected to last four minutes and 20 seconds.
- Kate Murphy
Biden issues eclipse safety reminder — and appears to throw shade at Trump
President Biden issued a safety reminder Monday to eclipse viewers to wear eye protection. NASA has warned Americans that looking at the eclipse without proper protection could result in immediate eye damage.
Biden’s post on X also appeared to throw some shade at former President Donald Trump given that Biden was standing in the same spot where Trump was famously photographed in 2017 looking up at the sun during a solar eclipse without protective eyewear.
An eclipse is worth marveling at.
But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear. pic.twitter.com/S6REAiZ735
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024
Trump’s onetime presidential political rival, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wasn’t so subtle. She reminded eclipse viewers of the 2017 incident in question in a Monday post on X.
Reminder: https://t.co/BTBK9YdoMA pic.twitter.com/upAE0BXaGV
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 8, 2024
- Neia Balao
How to make a pinhole camera to view the solar eclipse
If you were unable to get your hands on protective eyewear to safely view the eclipse, don't despair. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory posted a tutorial on how to make a pinhole camera using simple, at-home materials.
Cut a 1- to 2-inch square or rectangular hole in the center of a piece of card stock.
Tape over the hole with a piece of aluminum foil.
Flip over the card stock. Using a pin, paper clip and pencil, poke a small hole through the aluminum foil.
Place a second piece of card stock on the ground. Hold the piece of card stock with aluminum foil above it. Stand with the sun to your back and look at the projected image on the card stock.
See the full tutorial here.
- Kelsey Weekman
Soundtrack your eclipse experience with a curated Spotify playlist
Yahoo Entertainment created an eclipse playlist with 10 of the most popular songs that celebrate cosmic events, from "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler to "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
According to a press release from Spotify, there were 200% more searches for the word "eclipse" on April 2 in the U.S. than there were a month before. Those searches have only increased in the week since.
The streaming platform also created a soundtrack for the eclipse titled "sonder." It's full of ethereal music meant to conjure "the feeling of realizing that every other individual has a life as full and real as one's own." At two-and-a-half hours long, it can last the entire duration of the eclipse.
- Dylan Stableford
What time is the eclipse happening, exactly?
The exact timing depends on where you are along the path of totality, but in the United States, the eclipse began in Texas shortly after noon local time (with totality beginning around 1:40 p.m. CT and ending at 1:45 p.m. CT). In Maine, it will be visible starting at about a quarter after 2 p.m. ET, with totality beginning around 3:30 p.m. ET and ending at 3:34 p.m. ET.
See the chart with precise eclipse timing below.
- Kate Murphy
This nonprofit wants to recycle your eclipse glasses after you're done with them
Heather Eracleous is the founder of nonprofit organization Astronomers Without Borders (AWB), which is running a nationwide eclipse glasses recycling drive for a second time. She also owns Vessel Refillery FW, in Fort Wayne, Ind., where residents can refill their empty bottles of household goods and personal care supplies.
USA Today reports:
Her business will join over 300 schools, museums, city governments, commercial businesses, community organizations, and local libraries that will collect and ship an estimated millions of glasses to be repurposed for use by underserved communities around the world in future solar eclipses.
An eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, "so why not allow them the same benefits that we get from these glasses?" Eracleous said.
AWB launched its first run of the program after the last solar eclipse in 2017, when volunteer centers across the country collected more than half a million glasses that were distributed to Africa, Asia, and South America for reuse.
Read more from USA Today.
- Dylan Stableford
Vampire Weekend offers free eclipse livestream
The indie rock band Vampire Weekend, which just released a new album, is performing a special live show in Austin, Texas, ahead of the eclipse.
Their set from Moody Amphitheater will be livestreamed for free here beginning at 12:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. ET.
Austin will experience totality at 1:35 p.m. CT/2:35 p.m. ET.
- Chanelle Chandler
Traffic snarls as Americans head out to catch a glimpse of the eclipse
Millions of hopeful eclipse watchers have hit the highways to grab the best viewing spots.
The influx in traffic has caused major congestion in and near states in the path of totality such as New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Take a look:
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heading north for the eclipse? SkyEye video shows heavy traffic on I-93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire! https://t.co/fXmac4gIkU pic.twitter.com/U0rrp0ZKOA
— WBZ | CBS News Boston (@wbz) April 8, 2024
Traffic is getting congested on I-40 eastbound at the Sallisaw exit near the Arkansas border. Remember to get to a safe place off roadways to view the eclipse. We’re monitoring traffic and working to keep it flowing smoothly. pic.twitter.com/JG5u1q3BNy
— OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) April 8, 2024
A tad bit of traffic today on I-275 😳 #eclipse pic.twitter.com/JfvFjRBaWt
— FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 8, 2024
Crazy traffic congestion south of St. Louis as people head south for #SolarEclipse2024
Via MODOT camera pic.twitter.com/Q1laJ8rpYL
— TylerSchlittPhotography (@Stormchaser_TS) April 8, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Eclipse begins in Texas
For people in southern Texas — the first state along the path of totality — the eclipse has begun. According to NASA, a partial eclipse in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, began at 12:10 local time. Totality is expected to begin at 1:27 p.m. CT and last about four minutes, until 1:31 p.m. CT.
- Neia Balao
Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project launches 650 balloons ahead of eclipse
The Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project launched around 650 balloons made of biodegradable latex in preparation for Monday's total solar eclipse, NPR reported. The balloons, which are traveling at altitudes between 70,000 and 115,000 feet, were launched by undergraduate science and engineering students at more than 75 institutions from several points on the path of totality.
The balloon project will give students the opportunity to learn how to build instruments that can withstand extreme environments.
- Neia Balao
Is it safe for pets to be outside during the solar eclipse?
How safe is it to watch the total solar eclipse with your pets? According to Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the eclipse is unlikely to affect pets in a substantial way, NPR reported. Carlson witnessed the way animals responded to a total eclipse in 2017 when her practice in Pocatello, Idaho, closed down so staff members, along with their dogs, could watch the eclipse.
"Honestly, the animals were probably more anxious because of our excitement than anything else," she recalled.
Carlson added that pets do not require special sunglasses during the eclipse.
"Keep the glasses for yourself, because we're the ones that are going to be looking up at the sun and need that protection for our eyes," she said. "They're just going to be looking around like they normally do every day and feeding off of your emotions and your excitement."
- Chanelle Chandler
Eclipse watchers set up shop in Sylvan Beach, N.Y.
People in Sylvan Beach, N.Y, hoping to get a glimpse of the sky show, gathered along Oneida Lake on Monday.
Darkness will start spreading over Buffalo, N.Y., about 150 miles from the resort town and a spot along the path of totality, at 2:04 p.m. ET, with totality expected at 3:20 p.m. ET.
- Kate Murphy
What the eclipse will sound like for those who can't see it
Astronomers at Harvard University designed a device to enable people with blindness or low vision to experience the solar eclipse right along with the millions of people who will be viewing it in North America.
“We mapped the bright light of the sun to a flute sound,” said Allyson Bieryla, an astronomer at Harvard. “Then it goes to a midrange, which is a clarinet, and then during totality, it kind of goes down to a low clicking sound, and that clicking even slows down during totality.”
The scientists designed a boxy device — a bit larger than a cell phone — that converts light into audible tones in a process called sonification. The sounds change based on the intensity of the light, allowing people with blindness or low vision to follow the progress of the eclipse.
The device is called a LightSound, and hundreds of them will be at eclipse-viewing events on Monday.
Read more from CNN.
- Dylan Stableford
Where Biden will be during the eclipse
President Biden is traveling to the Midwest today for an economic event in Madison, Wis., followed by a campaign reception in Chicago before returning to Washington. And according to his public schedule, Biden is due to arrive in Chicago right around the time that the Windy City will be experiencing a near-total eclipse.
Chicago’s maximum eclipse coverage, or 93.9%, will occur at 3:07 p.m. ET. Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 2:55 p.m. ET. And as of now, Biden is due to depart O’Hare for Soldier Field at 3:05 p.m. ET.
- Chanelle Chandler
Mexico up 1st to witness eclipse
People in parts of Mexico, where the path of totality begins, have set up shop to witness the total solar eclipse shadowing Earth starting at around 11:07 a.m. PT, according to NBC News.
The city of Torreón will experience the longest stretch of totality, which is expected to last 4 minutes and 28 seconds. Here are some photos of eclipse watchers in Torreón.
- Kelsey Weekman
Vendors capitalize on the eclipse with unique merchandise
Though catching a glimpse of the eclipse in person and snapping photos may be the main goal for many travelers, some are purchasing merchandise to memorialize the cosmic event.
Safety glasses might be the most popular purchase, but they're not the only thing vendors are selling.
Take a look at some of the souvenirs for sale near Niagara Falls.
- Chanelle Chandler
Crummy weather? Forgot to get glasses? Here's how to watch.
If you waited until the last minute to grab the recommended glasses for viewing the total solar eclipse or are in an area where gloomy weather can impact your view, you can watch our live stream here.
- Kelsey Weekman
County and state officials declare states of emergency across path of totality
Several state and local government officials have declared a state of emergency or made emergency resources available in anticipation of an influx of travelers flocking to their communities en masse to catch the best possible view of the total solar eclipse.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency on Friday in order to release funds to help commercial carriers transport essential items like groceries throughout the state. The news release stated that the decision was made in anticipation of the influx of visitors "potentially causing hardships."
The Texas Division of Emergency Management told CBS News that 16 cities and counties across the state have issued disaster declarations so that they could more easily receive state resources if the need should arise.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio Emergency Operations Center for the same reason. He said in a news conference that he's "confident that our local communities have fully prepared for the influx of spectators," but wanted to have the resources available should any "unexpected needs arise."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a state of emergency "to ensure preparedness for the solar eclipse," he stated in an executive order. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has also activated emergency operations.
Officials in counties in the path of totality like Wayne, Jefferson and Essex in New York declared states of emergency as well.
- Chanelle Chandler
Eclipse may cause abnormal activity in nature
Excitement is not the only thing the total solar eclipse is bringing. Experts say some strange things may happen within nature and even in yourself as the moon passes over the sun.
Here are some things to watch out for, according to Fox’s Sacramento affiliate, KTXL:
Shadow bands: Mysterious gray ripples that can be seen on the ground or on buildings
The “Purkinje shift”: A shift in color perception due to changing light levels from the sun’s darkening
Wacky weather: “Eclipse winds,” temperature drops and sudden thunderstorms may occur
Possible Venus and Jupiter sightings
Baily’s beads: “Diamond ring effect,” which happens when gaps in the moon allow sunlight to peek through its uneven edges
Nature’s confusion with nighttime: The activities of birds and bees may come to a halt due to the decrease in sunlight.
Moodiness: The eclipse is known to bring temporary changes in emotions and may cause deep emotional responses
Animal anxiety: The darkness can disrupt the internal clocks of animals used to being active during the day. Texas A&M University Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences says animals with a history of anxiety may whine, hide, pant or pace, according to KTXL.
- David Artavia
6 N.Y. prison inmates will be able to see the eclipse after all
Six inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York will be able to watch the eclipse after they sued the prison for attempting to prevent them from seeing the celestial event.
Jeremy Zielinski, Travis Hudson, Bruce Moses, Oscar Nuñez, Jean Marc Desmarat and David Haigh filed a federal lawsuit against the the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. In March, the department mandated that all prisons would be on lockdown the day of the eclipse.
The inmates, who consider the eclipse to be a religious event, claimed the lockdown infringed on their religious rights. According to the Associated Press, "the six men include a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santeria, and an atheist."
“It will be 20 years before another opportunity like this exists,” Haigh told Hellgate in March about the eclipse. “I don't believe that just because I am incarcerated that I should be denied this opportunity, especially when this eclipse is scheduled to happen during normal outside recreation time.”
The department has since agreed to permit them to view the eclipse. As of April 4, only the six men at Woodbourne have permission to watch the eclipse according to Hellgate.
The lockdown was initially implemented as a safety precaution. The department said that 23 prison facilities — including Woodbourne — are in areas with either full or partial visibility and will experience darkness for up to three and a half minutes.
- David Artavia
How school districts along the path of totality are handling the eclipse
School districts across multiple states in the eclipse’s path are choosing to dismiss students early or close entirely, while others are choosing to stay open and turn the event into a learning experience for students.
Several districts in Northeast Ohio, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, central Kentucky, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Missouri, Maine and New Hampshire are closing for the entire day of April 8.
Others — like those in South Florida, central Ohio and North Texas — are letting parents decide whether they want to pull their children out of school without consequence, according to USA Today.
A number of major cities are anticipating an influx of visitors. Some local officials have declared a state of emergency, warning that traffic jams may occur and driving conditions could become less than ideal. As a result, districts in Texas, Upstate New York, New Jersey and East Tennessee, among others, will let students out early to prevent potential congestion on the roads.
- Caitlin Dickson
Hundreds of couples plan to say 'I do' at mass eclipse wedding
Nearly 300 couples are expected to flock to the path of totality Monday to exchange vows under the solar eclipse.
According to People, Russellville, Ark., will play host to the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” festival, a mass wedding ceremony that will conclude a few minutes before the moon completely obscures the sun’s light. A wedding officiant, as well as decorations, flowers and cake, will be provided for free to couples who show up with a marriage license, though family and friends who wish to witness the ceremony must buy a ticket.
Rodney Williams, the event’s organizer, told KATV that the party had “grown way above my original expectations," with nearly 300 couples from 22 different states signing up to say “I do” under the eclipse.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the eclipse, and a lot of couples have unique reasons for wanting to be married during that time," said Williams.
- Caitlin Dickson
Solar eclipse triggers onslaught of conspiracy theories across social media
Yahoo News’ Katie Mather reports:
While most people seem excited — many even traveling to other states to witness the eclipse firsthand — others are spreading misinformation about the event. Some prominent social media users, like Infowars host Alex Jones, have spent the last few weeks spreading conspiracy theories about the eclipse on X, which have reached millions of people.
“Part of what makes conspiracy theories so compelling is their flexibility and malleability,” Yotam Ophir, an expert on media effects, persuasion and misinformation at the University at Buffalo, told Yahoo News. “Those who understand the world through conspiratorial lenses tend to interpret events, especially dramatic ones, as being driven by intentional, often evil, forces.”
Read more from Yahoo News on the conspiracy theories stemming from Monday’s total solar eclipse.
- Chanelle Chandler
Millions gather for total solar eclipse festivities and fireworks
Millions of people have traveled near and far to the 15 U.S. states and areas of Canada and Mexico along the path of totality to prepare for the total solar eclipse on April 8.
According to consumer insights firm Lisa W. Miller & Associates, about 12 million people are expected to travel for a chance to see the moon block out the sun today, bringing in big bucks for the cities and small towns on the path.
Here's a look at sky-gazers from Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Mazatlan, Mexico.
- Kelsey Weekman
Niagara Falls aims to set a new Guinness World Record
Hundreds of people are boarding a Hornblower Niagara City Cruises boat today in hopes of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the sun.
Away they go! @NiagaraFalls needs 288 dressed up as the Sun to break the world record previously held by a group in China from December 2020. #SolarEclipse #NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/OzBdBGyZAj
— Joy Joshi (@JoyJJos) April 8, 2024
Naturally, they’re aiming to set a new record on the same day as the total solar eclipse.
To pull it off, they’ll need 288 participants to topple the latest record, set in China in December 2020. A reported 400 people registered to board the boat near Niagara Falls.
Read more about the record from Yahoo Canada.
- Dylan Stableford
Yankees, Guardians push back start time for the eclipse