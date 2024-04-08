Live updates: Total solar eclipse begins in New York, Maine. Follow along for timing of totality, photos and more

Inmates at a New York prison facility will be able to watch the solar eclipse, after claiming a full lockdown infringed on their religious rights. (Getty Images)

Six inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York will be able to watch the eclipse after they sued the prison for attempting to prevent them from seeing the celestial event.

Jeremy Zielinski, Travis Hudson, Bruce Moses, Oscar Nuñez, Jean Marc Desmarat and David Haigh filed a federal lawsuit against the the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. In March, the department mandated that all prisons would be on lockdown the day of the eclipse.

The inmates, who consider the eclipse to be a religious event, claimed the lockdown infringed on their religious rights. According to the Associated Press, "the six men include a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santeria, and an atheist."

“It will be 20 years before another opportunity like this exists,” Haigh told Hellgate in March about the eclipse. “I don't believe that just because I am incarcerated that I should be denied this opportunity, especially when this eclipse is scheduled to happen during normal outside recreation time.”

The department has since agreed to permit them to view the eclipse. As of April 4, only the six men at Woodbourne have permission to watch the eclipse according to Hellgate.

The lockdown was initially implemented as a safety precaution. The department said that 23 prison facilities — including Woodbourne — are in areas with either full or partial visibility and will experience darkness for up to three and a half minutes.