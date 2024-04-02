Live updates: Tornado watch in effect for Jefferson County until noon

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a tornado watch for parts of central Kentucky and southern Indiana until noon Tuesday.

Although the weather remained quiet Monday evening, a first wave of severe weather is expected to cross through the Louisville Metro area between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the National Weather Service of Louisville said.

Brian Neudorff said the biggest concerns are tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 80 mph, and baseball-size hail. He said the weather line, which already went through the Wabash River, is not expected to last long.

Neudorff said a second wave of severe weather is expected to pass through Louisville on Tuesday afternoon, starting at approximately 2 p.m. He said with it come the same concerns expected Tuesday morning — hail, wind gusts and tornadoes.

Neudorff said the National Weather Service of Paducah has issued tornado warnings "consistently" for Tuesday morning, including Crawford, Dubois, Perry and Spencer counties.

7:50 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for Crawford, Harrison and Perry counties in Indiana, Meade County in Kentucky

The National Weather Service in Louisville has extended a tornado warning until 8:15 a.m. for several Indiana counties as a storm that has produced at least one tornado moves through the area near Santa Claus, Indiana, and approaches the cities of Deuchars, Leavenworth and New Amsterdam.

According to the weather service, the storm is currently moving through the region at roughly 60 mph and is approaching the downtown Louisville area.

