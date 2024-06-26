Live updates: Tornado warning issued for Madison County area Tuesday evening

Portions of Iowa are seeing severe storms and tornado warnings Tuesday evening.

Here are up-to-date tornado warnings and where they are located:

7:30 p.m.: Tornado warning issued near Greenfield

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Arbor Hill, a town 15 minutes east of Greenfield, until 8 p.m. The warning includes portions of eastern Winterset.

The National Weather Service also extended its tornado warning for Madison and Adair counties to 8 p.m.

7:20 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for east central Iowa

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southwestern Cedar, east central Johnson and northwestern Muscatine counties until 7:45 p.m.

7:15 p.m.: Southeast Des Moines metro under tornado warning

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning through 7:30 p.m. for northeastern Madison County and northwestern Madison County Tuesday evening.

It said a law enforcement agency had confirmed a tornado over Cumming or Norwalk, moving south at 5 mph. Also affected, it said, were Bevington, Spring Hill and Martensdale, and Interstate 35 between mile markers 55 and 65.

Another tornado was spotted near Badger Creek State Park, 6 miles southwest of West Des Moines, also moving south.

The weather service warned that people in the affected area should take cover immediately in a basement or in an interior room of the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

7 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Winterset and Patterson

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Winterset and Patterson at 7 p.m. The warning is set to expire at 7:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Winterset IA and Patterson IA until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/n7pannm8wJ — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) June 25, 2024

6:30 p.m.: Tornado warning in Norwalk, Cumming, Martensdale and Spring Hill

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Norwalk, Cumming, Martensdale and Spring Hill. The warning expired at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Tornado warning in Bevington and Patterson

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Bevington and Patterson. The warning expired at 7 p.m.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live updates: Tornado warnings issued across Iowa Tuesday