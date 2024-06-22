Live updates: St. Pete Pride Parade returns amid record-breaking heat

The St. Pete Pride parade and festival returns to the downtown waterfront. It’s the most popular event during St. Petersburg’s monthlong celebration, which Visit St. Pete/Clearwater calls the largest Pride event in the Southeast. If you’re one of the 300,000 or so folks heading out to celebrate this weekend, here’s what you need to know.

The festival — featuring vendors, food trucks and a family area — runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. today in Straub Park, located at Beach Drive and Fifth Avenue NE.

The Trans March kicks off in Vinoy Park at 5:30 p.m. Next, the St. Pete Pride Parade starts at 6 p.m. from Albert Whitted Park. It will head north to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive.

Our guide to Pride features tips on parking and transportation. Check back here often to follow along with Tampa Bay Times reporters and photographers.

12:22 p.m. St. Petersburg prepares for a hot festival

Start hydrating now, St. Pete. With highs in the 90s, today’s Pride parade will be a scorcher. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has set up cooling stations inside their medical tents, which are positioned throughout the parade route.

As the day goes on, keep an eye out for symptoms of overheating: a strong pulse, headaches, high body temperature, dizziness, confusion and nausea. If you or someone around you needs help, call 911 or head to a medical tent.

“Until aid arrives, someone experiencing heatstroke should be taken to a cooler place and, if possible, cooled off with a wet cloth or water bottle to the head,” writes Times staffer Brandon Kingdollar. “The CDC recommends against giving someone something to drink while they’re experiencing heatstroke — because they are not fully alert and conscious, they could choke on the liquid.”

For a full list of tips on dealing with high temperatures today, check out our guide.

— Gabrielle Calise