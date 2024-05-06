Live updates: Softball-size hail, strong tornadoes expected today across Oklahoma

Only a week after dozens of tornadoes tore across Oklahoma, the region will face another bout of storms Monday, including large hail, strong winds, and potentially tornadoes.

Storms are expected to move eastward across western and central Oklahoma late Monday afternoon, reports the National Weather Service.

The highest potential of softball-size hail, damaging winds and tornadoes is expected later in the evening in the central part of the state.

Strong to severe storms are also possible across southeast Oklahoma.

National Weather Service updates

What time will the storm hit?

According to NWS Norman, severe weather is expected to start around 1 p.m. in Woodward, 5 p.m. in Lawton, OKC and Stillwater, and 8 p.m. in Ada and Ardmore.

- Cheyenne Derksen

What to do when there's a tornado watch

Be prepared — tornadoes are possible in and around the area mentioned in the watch. Be ready to act quickly.

NWS:How to prepare for a tornado

What to do when there's a tornado warning

Take action now. A warning means someone saw a tornado or one was indicated by weather radar. Under a tornado warning, there's imminent danger to life and property. Everyone should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

See live updates on how weather is impacting OGE power.

See live updates on how weather is impacting PSO power.

Keep up with school, church and event closings using the link below.

