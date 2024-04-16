Live updates: Severe thunderstorms move toward Ames, Fort Dodge and Boone

An earlier tornado warning in Boone and Dallas counties has expired, but severe thunderstorms continue to push to the north across central Iowa.

The latest updates:

11:42 a.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ames, Fort Dodge and Boone

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ames IA, Fort Dodge IA and Boone IA until 12:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/8l6NR4FQoK — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 16, 2024

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of central Iowa until 12:45 p.m., according to the NWS. Winds up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail are possible.

11:12 a.m.: Tornado confirmed near Minburn

CONFIRMED Tornado within the Tornado Warning! Just east of Minburn IA. Seek shelter immediately. #iawx pic.twitter.com/W1PKab5SfK — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 16, 2024

The National Weather Service reported at 11:12 a.m. that there was a confirmed tornado just east of Minburn in Dallas County. Residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.

Tornado watch expanded to include Ames, Des Moines until 6 p.m.

Eight Iowa counties have been added to a tornado watch, issued by NWS until 6 p.m. tonight. Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story and Tama counties are newly added.

The watch originally included Adams, Adair, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne

A watch means that conditions are favorable for tornados to develop. Other storm threats include scattered large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to NWS.

Current Des Moines, central Iowa radar

The National Weather Service radar shows a line of strong storms north and east into central Iowa.

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

What is a tornado and what does a tornado warning mean?

According to NWS, a tornado is a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground. Tornadoes are capable of completely destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees and even hurling objects through the air.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is indicated by the WSR-88D radar or sighted by spotters, NWS says. Therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately. Warnings can be issued without a tornado watch being in effect already.

How do you stay safe during a tornado?

National Weather Service said that during a tornado, you should:

Get as low as possible. A basement below ground level or the lowest floor of a building offers the greatest safety.

Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible

Avoid windows at all costs.

What should you do if you’re driving during a tornado warning?

If you’re driving, particularly on interstates or highways, do not try to outrun a tornado.

If you are driving in an area with a tornado warning, you should look for ways to safely get off the road and out of your vehicle — preferably by seeking refuge in a sturdy building.

As a last resort, lie flat in the nearest depression, ditch or culvert and cover your head with your arms.

What’s the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

A Tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the area, according to NWS. They are usually issued for 4 to 8 hours and take effect several hours before storms may arrive.

However, a tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent. Warnings can be triggered by reports from trained weather spotters or indications on radar. When a tornado warning is issued, you should seek safe shelter immediately.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live updates: Severe thunderstorms move across central Iowa