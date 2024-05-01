Live updates: Severe thunderstorms, large hail possible across Oklahoma today

Severe weather with high wind speeds and a low tornado potential is forecasted in Oklahoma Wednesday evening.

In western Oklahoma, storms are expected to start at 4 p.m. at the earliest and end at midnight at the latest, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

Severe weather potential is once again expected later this afternoon through early Thursday morning. All severe weather hazards (hail/wind/low tornado risk) are expected. Remain aware and check back!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/wd1xewURD8 — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 1, 2024

In central Oklahoma, storms are expected to start at 6 p.m. at the earliest and end at 4 a.m. at the latest.

Western Oklahoma is at an enhanced risk of severe weather, central Oklahoma is at a slight risk and southeastern Oklahoma is at a marginal risk.

Baseball-sized hail is possible in the state, according to the weather service.

The tornado potential in western Oklahoma is low and the potential in central Oklahoma is very low.

Tornadoes in Oklahoma last night

The National Weather Service is investigating a handful of tornadoes spotted Tuesday night in southwest Oklahoma. Communities affected included Cordell, Hollister and Loveland. The Tillman County emergency manager told KOCO 5 that no injuries or major structural damage have been reported, but crops have been swept from fields.

942 pm - There is a confirmed tornado about 3-4 miles east of Hollister. If you live near Hollister, Loveland, or Chattanooga, get into sturdy shelter now! — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 1, 2024

Prepare for severe weather now

Regardless of any particular forecast, here are some things you can do to get ready for Oklahoma's severe weather season.

Figure out now where you'll go if you need to seek shelter; there are no public shelters in Oklahoma City

If you have access to a storm shelter, clean it out and get ready to use it

Get a flashlight and spare batteries

If you own a weather radio, make sure it's programmed and working properly

Identify your source for immediate weather information, like from local meteorologists

Sit down with your family and discuss what to do if there is a tornado threat

Do you have pets? Make sure there's a plan to keep your furry friends safe and secure

Oklahoma rainfall totals

Find daily rainfall totals using this Oklahoma Mesonet rainfall map.

