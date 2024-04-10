Live updates: Severe storms bring school closings, early releases across Florida Panhandle

Severe thunderstorms will move through the northwestern Panhandle today.

Severe storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday as the front moves down the state. Some of the storms could bring wind gusts up to 80 mph, strong tornadoes and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Some of the tornadoes could be EF-2 or higher, NWS forecasters said. An EF-2 tornado has wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph.

Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph within severe thunderstorms are also a threat, along with the potential for hail from dime to quarter size.

The threat for severe thunderstorms will primarily be overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

Approaching storms prompt school closings, early release

All Escambia County Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday.

The Santa Rosa School District will follow an early release schedule on Wednesday.

Okaloosa County schools will dismiss one hour earlier Wednesday than their regular release times.

Wind advisory issued for gusts up to 45 mph

A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT across Northwest Florida. Winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are forecast, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Flood warning in effect for Escambia, Shoal rivers

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century from Friday morning until further notice.

Another flood warning is in effect for the Shoal River near Crestview.

Rainfall up to 4 inches expected. Some areas could get 8 inches in short time

A flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. Several rounds of thunderstorms with very heavy rain are expected to move across the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some location potentially receiving as much as 6 to 8 inches in a short time.

A warm front is expected to move into Florida's Panhandle Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by a strong cold front, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and widespread showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center is predicting an enhanced risk for severe weather — 3 out of 5 — especially wet of the U.S. 231 corridor. A slight risk for severe weather — 2 out of 5 — extends into Tallahassee.

Power outages for Pensacola

