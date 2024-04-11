Live updates: Rexburg detective back on witness stand in Chad Daybell murder trial (Day 2)

It’s the second day of Chad Daybell’s criminal trial.

The 55-year-old father is accused of murdering and conspiring to murder two of his wife’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and his then-wife Tammy Daybell. He’s also charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all eight felonies.

The potential eight-week trial is expected to mirror the trial of his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, which saw roughly 60 witnesses, including key witness Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo. He was the lead investigator during the months-long search for Vallow Daybell’s children.

Hermosillo, who was at the scene when the children’s remains were found on Chad Daybell’s property, was the first witness called by the prosecution Wednesday.

He’ll continue testifying Thursday.

Chad Daybell murder trial in Boise begins.

