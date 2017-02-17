Live updates: President Trump’s rally in Florida

President Trump travels back to Florida this weekend to hold a rally akin to the boisterous gatherings that were the hallmark of his 2016 presidential campaign. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Saturday and will be held in an airport hangar in Melbourne, Fla. Tune in here for live commentary and analysis from Yahoo News Chief Washington Correspondent Olivier Knox and National Correspondent Holly Bailey, who covered Trump’s road to the White House.