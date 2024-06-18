Live updates: Polls open for Oklahoma primary 2024

Voters head to the polls today to select their party's candidates for the statehouse, Congress and Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Oklahoma has closed primary elections, meaning voters can only vote in their registered party’s primary, though the Democratic party has opened its primaries to independents for 2024 and 2025.

If necessary, the primary runoff will be held Aug. 27. The general election is Nov. 5.

How to find a sample ballot for Oklahoma

To find a sample ballot for your precinct in Oklahoma, head to the OK Voter Portal and log in using your first and last name and date of birth.

Where do I vote in Oklahoma?

If you're not sure where your polling place is, or want to make sure it hasn't changed since the last time you voted, the address can be found by logging into the OK Voter Portal.

Polls open in Oklahoma

The polls opened at 7 a.m. today in Oklahoma and will close at 7 p.m.

