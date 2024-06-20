Live updates: North Jersey stuck in day 3 of heat wave with worst yet to come

There's no relief in sight for North Jersey as the region remains locked in the first heat wave of the summer.

Thursday marks day three of the heat wave with another day of high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A heat advisory remains in effect, per the National Weather Service.

Here's what to know about the latest weather news and the heat wave. Check back for updates.

How hot will it be Thursday in NJ?

The National Weather Service posted the following high temperature predictions for Thursday:

Newark: 96 degrees

Paramus: 95

Morristown: 93

Sussex Airport: 92

West Milford: 90

Expect highs on Thu to be in the mid 80s to mid 90s for much of the area (cooler along the shore). Isolated areas in NE NJ may reach into the upper 90s. Max heat index values are expected to be mainly in the upper 90s for the interior (cooler along the coast).#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/CtalmwWhTt — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 20, 2024

When is the heat wave going to end?

We are still in the thick of the heat wave here in North Jersey with Friday looking like the warmest and most humid day of the week according to Dave Radell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The heat index value or "real feel" temperature will be in the upper 90s to close to 100 in some spots Friday. However, according to Radell, a break from the heat will eventually arrive.

As we get into the weekend, North Jersey residents can expect slight relief with a heat index value in the mid-90s on Saturday.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with a heat index value between the 90s and near 100.

There may be a break Monday, and it is looking like the heat may finally break as we get into early next week, Radell said.

There are some chances of thunderstorms in certain spots on Friday and Saturday afternoon which would bring some cooling to those areas, but that will not effect everybody in the region.

"This has been kind of the first hot stretch that we have had getting into the summertime here," said Radell. "Looks like a couple more days and, as we have in the forecast right now it looks like some relief by early next week."

Cooling centers in NJ

Bergen County will have the following cooling centers open:

County Administration Building; One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack, 1st Floor

Garfield Senior Activity Center; 480 Midland Ave., Garfield

Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center; 46-50 Center St., Midland Park

Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center; 147 Hackensack St., East Rutherford

Passaic County cooling centers include:

Clifton Library; 292 Piaget Ave.

Clifton Allwood Library; 44 Lyall Road

Haledon Senior Center; 510 Belmont Ave.

Hawthorne Library; 345 Lafayette Ave.

North Haledon Library; 129 Overlook Ave.

Paterson Library; 250 Broadway

Paterson Southside Library; 930 Main St.

Prospect Park Borough Hall; 106 Brown Ave.

Ringwood Library; 30 Cannici Drive

Wayne Library; 461 Valley Road

West Milford Rec Center; 66 Cahill Cross Road

Woodland Park Library; 44 Rifle Camp Road

Morris County shared a list of cooling centers, found here.

Sussex County has the following cooling centers:

Sparta Police Department; 65 Main St.

Newton Library; 125 Morris Turnpike

Newton Dennis Branch Library; 101 Main St.

Vernon Dorothy Henry Branch; 66 Route 94

Franklin Branch; 103 Main St.

Stanhope Louise Childs Branch; 21 Stanhope Sparta Road

Sussex Borough Community and Cultural Center; 37 Main St., Sussex

