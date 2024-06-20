LIVE UPDATES: Search for armed suspect in Oklahoma killings ends, suspect in police custody

MORRILTON, Ark. – The search for the armed suspect tied to multiple killings in Oklahoma is over as Conway County Sheriff’s Department confirms he was taken into custody.

Officials said that 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake of Alabama was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Drake is accused of killing two people in Gans, Oklahoma, Tuesday, then fleeing the state in a stolen car. Police found that vehicle outside of the Motel 6 on North Oak Street in Morrilton later that night and started searching for the area, being joined by the Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals and Conway County deputies.

Thursday morning, investigators in Alabama, where Drake was last known to reside, confirmed he was a suspect in the killing of a man on May 14. In that case, Drake was also accused of stealing a vehicle to flee, like he is accused of in Oklahoma, but authorities said he was using a false name at the time so the cases were not immediately connected.

