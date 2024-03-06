Live updates: Lynn Stucky leads in Republican primary for House District 64 election

Incumbent Lynn Stucky is leading Andy Hopper and Elaine Hays according to unofficial results released by both Denton County just after the polls closed Tuesday.

Stucky has 56.34% compared to 36.9% for Hopper and 6.76% for Hays.

This is one of several state legislative races in which Republican party battles over the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton have played a central role. Paxton has endorsed 34 challengers to Republican state House incumbents who supported impeachment, including software engineer Andy Hopper in the House District 64 race.

Stucky was one of 60 Republicans who voted in May 2023 to send articles of impeachment against Paxton over to the Senate for trial. Paxton was accused of abusing his office to benefit real estate investor Nate Paul.

While he was acquitted after a two week trial in the Senate, Paxton is still facing a criminal securities fraud case, which is set to go to trial in mid-April. He’s also facing a whistleblower lawsuit from ex-employees who allege Paxton retaliated against them for reporting alleged corruption to the FBI.

Paxton tried to wrap up the whistleblower suit in January by announcing his office wouldn’t contest the former employee’s claims. That prompted some Republicans in the state legislature, including Stucky, to call for a reopening of the impeachment case.

“Given the Attorney General’s recent admission of guilt in a public court document, I believe the impeachment should be reconsidered,” Stucky said in the Star-Telegram candidate questionnaire.