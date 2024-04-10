Live updates: Latest forecasts & warnings as severe weather approaches South Mississippi

Strong winds, tornadoes and coastal flooding are all possible in South Mississippi on Wednesday as a line of severe storms rumbles east from Louisiana.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Mississippi Coast and parts of Louisiana until 1 p.m. The highest risk for tornadoes is slightly north of the coastline, but the National Weather Service warned tornadoes are possible in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

A wind advisory, coastal flood advisory and gale warning are also in effect. The wind advisory impacts the entire Coast. Forecasters issued the coastal flood advisory for Hancock and Harrison counties.

Hancock County will offer two shelters for severe weather: Leetown Shelter at 28290 Leetown Road and Necaise Shelter at 3360 Highway 603. Both open at 10 a.m.

Check back for live updates on the latest forecasts and warnings.

8:30 a.m.

The weather’s worst effects are still in Louisiana, where a dangerous line of storms with winds up to 80 miles per hour moved through the Baton Rouge area about 8 a.m.

The storm system’s outer edges have begun to approach western Hancock County but no further warnings have yet been issued for the Mississippi Coast.

8AM: A VERY DANGEROUS line of storms is about to move through our NW areas, including the Baton Rouge metro area! This line has a history of widespread wind damage, including tree and structural damage. A CAT Severe Tstorm warning is out for 80mph winds or higher! Take cover now! pic.twitter.com/QWqwPphcfI — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 10, 2024

7:30 a.m.

The line of storms hit Louisiana on Wednesday morning, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in cities throughout the southeast part of the state. The main impacts early Wednesday were heavy rain and flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters estimated impacts would arrive in South Mississippi closer to 11 a.m. but cautioned storms could develop ahead of the main line.

Those storms could bring tornadoes, large hail and winds of over 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Impacts could last through 10 p.m.

Widespread severe thunderstorms are expected today across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Tornadoes and widespread damaging winds are anticipated. Stay weather aware by following your NWS office and media for the latest watches and warnings. pic.twitter.com/EEoVDmQ63R — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 10, 2024