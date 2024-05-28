Live updates: Large hail, power outages from Monday & Tuesday storms in Dallas-Fort Worth

Large hail, wind damage and widespread power outages have been reported with severe thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday morning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 600,000 Oncor customers were without electricity about 9 a.m. Tuesday as high winds downed trees and power lines. More than 350,000 of those customers were in Dallas County, while about 50,000 were in Tarrant County.

As storms move east, heavy rain continues in Dallas-Fort Worth with the threat of flooding.

Multiple flash flood warnings are in effect in North Texas, and a severe thunderstorm watch continues until 11 a.m.

Hail up to golf ball size fell in parts of Tarrant County including Bedford, Colleyville, Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie as well as the Dallas area on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Storm Reports

This map contains continuously updated storm reports and damage from the National Weather Service for the past 48 hours. Reports include tornado, wind storm and hail storm reports. The map also includes tornado reports for the past week and recent rainfall accumulations. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Esri.

Open

Electric outages Dallas - Fort Worth vicinity

Here is Oncor's power outages map. Outage information is sent from Oncor to the outage map every 10 minutes. Source: stormcenter.oncor.com Open

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ What we know about 7 people killed by tornado

→ Mothers ask Texas GOP to take Delta-8 off shelves, keep cannabis illegal

→ Two 9-year-old girls, two adults killed in head-on crash

[Get our breaking news alerts.]