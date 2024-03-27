Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse visits Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN -- Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained nationwide fame after he fatally shot two protesters, is scheduled to speak at Western Kentucky University.

Rittenhouse was 17 in August 2020 when he fired an AR-15-style rifle during a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was later acquitted on five charges, including intentional homicide.

"The Rittenhouse Recap" is set for 7 p.m. today inside the Downing Student Union. The event is sponsored by the WKU chapter of Turning Point USA, an organization promoting conservative political values.

One group of protesters, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, is planning to meet an hour earlier across the street. And they won’t be the only group in attendance.

Here is a look at what's happening in Bowling Green.

While Rittenhouse’s appearance was scheduled for the evening, protesters didn’t wait to begin.

3:30 p.m.: A sit-in on campus

For The People organizer Malick Diallo, left, and others held a sit-in at WKU’s Wetherby Administration Building ahead of a speech by Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

For The People, an advocacy group for students and the community that leaders say was formed “a day after the Kyle Rittenhouse flier dropped,” hosted a sit-in at the school’s Wetherby Administration Building. Students were met by police when they entered the campus office Wednesday morning, according to organizers Arianna Pierson and Malick Diallo, and were still there hours later, with more than 20 others seated on the lobby floor.

“The administration claims neutrality but obviously they are not neutral, and we decided to come to a space where they can't hide in their offices,“ Pierson said. “This is where they work, so you come here, you see our faces, and it's a reminder that everything that is going on regarding the political climate of the university, you cannot ignore it. If we're in your face, you can't ignore us.”

They were driven to action in opposition of the Rittenhouse event, Diallo said, along with WKU leaders’ quiet response to Senate Bill 6 and other legislation pending in the 2024 General Assembly that would curb diversity, equity and inclusion measures at Kentucky universities.

WKU President Tim Caboni said the school cannot stop the event due to state law allowing free speech on campus. He was not made available for an interview Wednesday after a Courier Journal request Tuesday.

WKU has planned an event at Cherry Hall for students who will not attend the Rittenhouse forum, a gathering Diallo views as a distraction. He wants the university to denounce the event.

“It's just been an absolute insult to our intelligence and our emotions and our feelings — and not to mention our history as well,” Diallo said. “This is not a one-time problem.”

The group plans to continue protesting throughout the evening.

