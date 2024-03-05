Live updates: What to know about presidential primary, local races for Super Tuesday in Arkansas

Voters across 15 states, including Arkansas, are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries — along with many other state and local races for General Assembly, U.S. Congress and county-level contests.

More delegates in the presidential nominating process are at stake today than on any other single day during primary voting. Former President Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination, having won all but one primary so far.

On the Democratic side, incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to the Democratic nomination, having won more than 99% of his party's delegates as of Monday.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day from Arkansas and other Super Tuesday states across the nation. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Catch up on what's at stake during Super Tuesday

