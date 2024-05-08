Live updates on Kentucky forecast: Flood watch in effect and tornado confirmed in Indiana

Strong to severe storms are expected to hit parts of Kentucky Wednesday afternoon and in the evening, bringing possible hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

A round of scattered severe storms is also expected through the evening "in the form of a squall line."

Here's a look at live weather updates in Louisville:

7:11 a.m.: Flood watch in Louisville and tornado in Clark County, Indiana

A flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for parts of Southern Indiana and Kentucky, including Louisville and Lexington, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

The NWS stated that between 1-4 inches of rain, and even more in some places, could be expected. Southern and Western Kentucky could receive the most amount of rain.

"Multiple rounds of heavy downpours and storms through early Thursday morning, which will result in an increased likelihood of flooding issues," the agency stated in a Wednesday morning briefing.

NWS meteorologist Mike Kochasic said Wednesday could bring a repeat of Tuesday's weather, especially between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m., Thursday, although the heavy rain is expected primarily for South Central Kentucky, "Louisville... is not out of the woods with that either but there could be some flash flooding up here too."

"All severe weather is on the table for the next 24 hours," Kochasic said.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Clark County, Indiana, although the exact time, rating and wind speed are still being assessed.

"At approximately 9:21 PM, Clark County 911 received reports of a tornado on the ground near Deer Lake Drive," the Clark County Emergency Management Agency stated in a social media post. "Emergency personnel responded to the areas of Pinta Place and Lumberfield Lane for structural damage."

The agency has found 13 structures with damages and stated that no injuries have been reported.

Storms, large hail, and tornadoes possible for Louisville area this week

"Scattered severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and be capable of tornadoes, very large hail (+2”) and damaging winds," a release from the weather service stated. "Strong tornadoes (≥EF2) can’t be ruled out."

Some areas of the state could experience several rounds of heavy rain and storms which could cause flooding. According to the NWS of Louisville, 1-3 inches of rainfall are possible.

Louisville weather radar

.

Kentucky severe weather outlook

Louisville weather forecast

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday evening: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 65 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather to see severe storms, possible hail and tornadoes