Live updates: Hagenbuch leads pack in Senate District 30 Republican primary







Brent Hagenbuch is leading the pack of Republican candidates vying to fill the seat for Texas Senate District 30.

Hagenbuch, commanding 40.72% of the vote, has a slim lead over physician turned politician Jace Yarbrough, with 33.54%, according to unofficial early voting results. Carrie de Moor and Cody Clark trail with 15.60% and 10.14% of the vote respectively.

All four candidates sounded alarms about the state of the border and urged aggressive crackdowns on migration. They also brandished similar battle flags in the culture wars, vowing to fight abortion access, vaccine mandates, and the perceived encroachment of “woke” principles in public life.



Managing the impacts of North Texas’ rapid growth on the region’s infrastructure and water resources headlined more local policy issues.



Would-be incumbent Republican Drew Springer of Muenster decided in early November not to run for reelection. He had served in the House since 2013 before joining the Senate in 2021.



His final months in the Legislature were dominated by the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. Springer and other Republican lawmakers in the upper chamber faced intense pressure to acquit him.



De Moor ultimately secured the attorney general’s endorsement. Hagenbuch boasted official support from Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump.



Hagenbuch’s competitors had attempted to disqualify his candidacy during the campaign , claiming the Denton County GOP chair didn’t meet the residency requirements to run.





Meanwhile, Dale Frey leads the less crowded and less connected field of Democratic challengers, having secured 39.83% of votes cast so far. Michael Braxton and Matthew McGhee trail with 31.49% and 28.68% respectively.

The candidates struck less alarmist tones on border issues and voiced support for abortion access. Frey and McGhee focused their worries on housing and water scarcity. All three pushed for greater public investment in education and infrastructure projects. Their positions (and party affiliation) are unlikely to curry favor with voters in the solidly red district.