Live updates: Golf ball-size hail hits Wise County; tornado watch includes Tarrant, Dallas

Golf ball-size hail hit Wise County on Thursday afternoon as North Texas is under a tornado and severe thunderstorm watch, according to the National Weather Service.

Hail up to 1.75 inches in diameter hit Wise County southwest of Chico around 1:15 p.m, the NWS reported.

A tornado watch was issued by the NWS and is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for Dallas, Tarrant, Ellis, Johnson and other neighboring counties.

The NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. for Denton, Collin and Wise counties among others north of Tarrant County.

Follow up here for live storm damage updates.

Storm Reports

This map contains continuously updated storm reports and damage from the National Weather Service for the past 48 hours. Reports include tornado, wind storm and hail storm reports. The map also includes tornado reports for the past week and recent rainfall accumulations. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Esri.

