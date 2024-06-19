Live updates: Faculty hearing for Joe Gow begins Wednesday at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE — Joe Gow was removed as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor for creating sex videos posted on porn websites. Should he also be fired from his faculty position?

That's the question facing a group of Gow's colleagues this week. They will hear Gow and the university administration make their case in a two-day public hearing that will closely resemble a trial with witnesses, cross-examinations and closing statements.

For UW-La Crosse, the hearing is the first step in a two-part process to finally purge Gow from its payroll and move on from what many see as an embarassing chapter that damaged the university's reputation.

For Gow, it's an opportunity to clear his name and eventually return to the classroom to teach.

What is Joe Gow accused of doing?

In a letter recommending Gow's dismissal, interim UW-La Crosse chancellor Betsy Morgan charged Gow with unethical and potentially illegal conduct, failing to cooperate with the investigation and violating information technology use policies.

The charges filed against Gow mostly relate to his time as chancellor. But the hearing focuses on whether he is unfit to teach.

Two organizations, the American Association of University Professors and the free speech organization known as Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, have raised doubts about UW-La Crosse's case and whether it seeks to punish Gow for his controverisal lifestyle.

Who are the major players at the hearing?

UW System attorneys Wade Harrison and Jennifer Lattis are representing UW-La Crosse.

Gow is representing himself.

Associate biology professor Anne Galbraith is leading the committee of five professors.

