Live updates: Faculty hearing for Joe Gow continue Thursday at UW-La Crosse

Joe Gow was removed as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor for creating sex videos posted on porn websites. Should he also be fired from his faculty position?

That's the question facing a group of Gow's colleagues this week.

For UW-La Crosse, the hearing is the first step in a two-part process to finally purge Gow from its payroll and move on from what many see as an embarassing chapter that damaged the university's reputation.

For Gow, it's an opportunity to clear his name and eventually return to the classroom to teach.

What is Joe Gow accused of doing?

In a letter recommending Gow's dismissal, interim UW-La Crosse Chancellor Betsy Morgan charged Gow with unethical and potentially illegal conduct because Gow wrote in books published under a pseudonym about hiring sex workers, which is illegal in most U.S. counties.

Gow said Wednesday not everything described in his books were "based on a true story" because he took some creative liberties.

The university also charged him with failing to cooperate with the investigation, which Gow disputed because he offered to answer questions in writing.

A third charge relates to Gow allegedly violating an information technology policy banning the printing and receipt of material regarded as obscene or pornographic. Gow's university email inbox included emails advertising sex toys. He bought two books on pornography using his university email. A hired consultant with expertise in computer forensics testified Gow used a university printer to print a “Co-Performer Consent and Release Form” for a porn website known as xHamster.com.

Who are the major players in the hearing?

Harrison and Jennifer Lattis, another UW System attorney, are representing UW-La Crosse.

Gow is representing himself.

Associate biology professor Anne Galbraith is leading the committee of five professors.

