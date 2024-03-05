Live updates: It’s Election Day in California. What to know about voting and key races

It’s Election Day in California.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and remain open for voters until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This election gives eligible voters a chance to choose from candidates for U.S. president, the Senate and the House of Representatives. They can also weigh in on Proposition 1, which authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities.

The Sacramento Bee will be updating residents with the latest on the primary election as it happens.

UPDATE: 5 a.m., March 5

Who’s running in California primary election?

If you haven’t yet voted in the California presidential primary election and don’t know where to start, The Bee has you covered.

In this primary election, you’ll vote on who the U.S. Democratic and Republican presidential nominee will be, as well as who will fill the seat previously held by the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Other races include the U.S. House of Representatives and Sacramento County and city council races.

Statewide races we’re watching:

Throughout California, there are two U.S. Senate races, as well as contests for the U.S. House of Representatives and State Legislature.

Local and regional races we’re watching:

Sacramento residents will be voting for the city’s new mayor.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who’s been serving the city since 2016, is not seeking re-election.

Competing to replace him as Sacramento mayor are candidates including epidemiologist and activist Flojaune “Flo” Cofer and former city Councilman Steve Hansen.

California State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty; former state lawmaker and pediatrician Richard Pan; Sacramento gym owner and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve captain Jose Antonio Avina II and asset protection officer Julius Michael Engel are also running.

Additionally, the District 2 seat on the Sacramento City Council is up for grabs. Councilman Sean Loloee, who represented North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Robla, resigned following a federal indictment on fraud, obstruction and other charges.

Candidates are also vying for City Council seats representing District 4, District 6 and District 8.

Countywide, there are races for supervisor for Districts 3 and 4, as well as the Sacramento County Board of Education and Sacramento County Superior Court.

Proposition 1

Californians will vote on Proposition 1, which would reorganize the 2004 Mental Health Services Act as the Behavioral Health Services Act to address the homelessness crisis.

The proposition, if approved, would allow for more than $6 billion to be used to create centers for mental health care and drug and alcohol treatment, and housing for those experiencing homelessness, mental health or substance abuse problems.

But that’s not all it does, The Bee reported. It would include a restructuring of funds that could route an estimated $140 million away from counties to the state. The measure is backed by the governor and other democrats, but some county leaders and mental health advocates are “sounding the alarm about the ramifications” of the proposition.

A yes vote would allow for these changes, the restructuring of funds and would put certain requirements around how the money is used. A no vote would keep the Mental Health Services Act as is.

When and where can I vote? How do I track my ballot?

Registered voters in California should have already received ballots in the mail.

You can submit your completed ballot at an authorized drop-off location or at your county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can find your nearest drop-off location online by inputting your ZIP code and city.

If you prefer to vote in person, you can find a local polling spot online.

If you’re turning in a mail ballot via USPS, be sure it’s postmarked on Election Day and received by March 12.

After submitting your ballot, you can track its progress and if it’s been counted on Ballottrax.

Can I be turned away at the polls?

Essentially, if you’re a registered voter and you’re in line at the polls before 8 p.m. when they close, you can’t be turned away.

Under California law, residents must be registered to vote at least 15 days before Election Day. If you’re not, you can still cast a provisional ballot and your eligibility will be verified before it’s counted.

How does The Sacramento Bee call races?

The Sacramento Bee relies on the Associated Press to call state and national races.

For local races, The Bee, like the AP, does not make projections or name likely winners.

