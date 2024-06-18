Live updates: Donald Trump holding rally in Racine, his third Wisconsin rally of 2024

RACINE — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally Tuesday, his third visit in 2024 to Wisconsin and his first since being convicted by a New York jury on 34 counts in his hush money trial.

Trump's visit also comes less than a month before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he will be formally nominated for president. Last week, Trump called Milwaukee a "horrible city," prompting criticism from state Democrats.

Racine is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. In 2020, Racine County voted 52% for Trump and 47% for President Joe Biden.

Biden also stopped in the Racine area in his last visit to the state, touting Microsoft's planned expansion in the county and offering a contrast to unfulfilled promises of the Foxconn deal championed by Trump and state Republican leaders.

You can follow along with the Journal Sentinel's live blog for updates on Trump's rally.

When will Donald Trump speak in Wisconsin on Tuesday?

Trump is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 3 p.m.

Supporters attending the rally will be greeted with hot, muggy weather: temperatures could feel as high as 95, and there's a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon.

Where will Donald Trump rally in Wisconsin Tuesday?

Trump will hold his rally at Racine Festival Park, located at 5 5th St. It's not yet clear whether Trump will be speaking indoors or outside. The venue is located along a harbor of Lake Michigan.

Where has Trump held rallies in Wisconsin this year?

Trump's last rally in Wisconsin was in Waukesha at the beginning of May. His remarks were focused heavily on immigration and the economy. At the time, Trump was in the middle of his hush money trial in Manhattan.

His first rally in Wisconsin of the 2024 cycle was in Green Bay on April 2, the same day as the state's presidential primary election.

What do the latest Wisconsin presidential polls show?

The last Marquette University Law School poll, conducted in April, showed Trump and Biden locked in a tight race. Among both registered and likely voters in Wisconsin, 51% supported Trump and 49% supported Biden.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Live: Donald Trump rallies in Racine; third Wisconsin rally of 2024