Live updates: Diane Symons leads in Democratic primary for House District 97 election

Diane Symons is leading Carlos Walker and William Thorburn in the Democrat primary for Texas House District 97 according to unofficial results from Tarrant County.

Symons has 40.96% compared to 37.04% for Walker and 22.01% for Thorburn.

The three Democrats are running for the opportunity to replace outgoing Republican State Rep. Craig Goldman, who opted to leave Austin as part of a bid to replace longtime Fort Worth Republican Rep. Kay Granger.

Granger, who served as Fort Worth’s mayor before moving onto a nearly 30-year career in Washington, announced in November 2023 she would not seek reelection.