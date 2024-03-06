Live updates: Craig Goldman leads in Republican primary for Congressional District 12 election

Republican Craig Goldman is ahead in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, after more than two decades in Congress.

Goldman has 54.04%% of votes in the Republican primary, according to unofficial early voting totals reported by the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Early voting results weren’t yet posted on the Secretary of State’s website at about 8:20 p.m.

Granger has represented Congressional District 12, which covers much of Tarrant and Parker counties, since 1997, when she made history as the the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives. Over years, she rose in ranks to the powerful position of House Appropriations chairwoman.

Granger announced in November that she wasn’t seeking reelection, opening up the seat for candidates in 2024.

The race has drawn five candidates in the Republican primary: Anne Henley, who is retired, investment firm owner John O’Shea, engineer and lighting business owner Shellie Gardner, engineer Clint Dorris, State Rep. Craig Goldman. If a single candidate doesn’t get more than 50% of votes, the race moves into a runoff.

Small Business Owner Sebastian Gehrig and Homeless Housing Coordinator Trey Hunt are running as Democrats. The winner Tuesday will advance to the November general election.

Goldman has raised the most of any Republicans in the race — roughly $1.5 million — and has spent the most, more than $705,000, according to Federal Election Commission records. Behind him is Gardner, with nearly $271,000 in receipts and nearly $245 spent, and O’Shea with almost $267,000 in receipts and about $236,000 spent, FEC records show.

Democratic fundraising has been far-less robust. Hunt has reported about $5,300 in receipts and spending about $3,700, according to the FEC. Gehrig has not reported fundraising numbers to the FEC, but noted in memos that he’s raised less than $5,000.

O’Shea has received the endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, after Goldman supported Paxton’s impeachment in the Texas House of Representatives. Paxton was ultimately acquitted in the Texas Senate’s trial.

Notable Goldman endorsements include Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov, Dan Patrick, former Gov. Rick Perry, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, as well as several other Tarrant County state lawmakers.

Goldman, O’Shea and Gardner both listed border security as a top priority in their Star-Telegram candidate questionnaires. Goldman’s list also included ending “wasteful government spending” and passing a balanced budget and making sure the U.S. funds the building of F-35s.

O’Shea’s other priorities included ending government subsidies for “green energy” and ending government deficit spending, and restoring “our Constitution” and returning “the power back to the American citizens.” Gardner named cutting federal spending and paying down the deficit and growing the economy among her priorities.

Gehrig’s top three priorities are education, immigration and border security, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, according to his questionnaire. Hunts include “transitioning the military-industrial complex into the builders of green technology and public transportation vehicles,” criminal justice reform and increasing housing through public-private partnerships.