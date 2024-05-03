Live Updates: CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer’s funeral procession in uptown Charlotte.

Note: You can watch a live stream of the procession here.

It was shortly before 7 a.m. when police cars began slowly pulling into a public lot on East Trade Street across from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters.

Inside the lot are two fire trucks and others pulling in with unmarked vehicles. It’s not accessible to the public right now. In the distance is a woman with a bagpipe.

Her name is Melanye Brennan and she is a piper. She, along with the first police and firefighters, are arriving to a staging area across from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters for the processional for CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Processional to the church

A memorial service for Eyer begins at 10 a.m. Friday and is taking place at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St. The processional begins at 9:30 a.m. at CMPD headquarters on East Trade Street, a third of a mile to First Baptist Church.

The processional march for Eyer will include CMPD employees and other law enforcement personnel.

As the Queen City begins to awaken, at around 7:30 a.m., a Charlotte Fire Department Tanker 22 leaves a parking lot across from CMPD headquarters to stage near First Baptist Church for the processional.

Police have blocked parts of East Trade Street near CMPD headquarters and a caisson unit now has arrived.

A caisson unit has arrived outside CMPD headquarters for the processional for CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer. Joe Marusak/Charlotte Observer Staff

Retired Sgt. Dennis Ryan, a volunteer with the Wilmington Police Department Pipe Band, along with other band members are now arriving at about 8 a.m., outside CMPD headquarters.

Retired Sgt. Dennis Ryan, a volunteer with the Wilmington Police Department Pipe Band, Joe Marusak/Charltotte Observer Staff

UPDATE: Please see the following updates for outside agencies attending Officer Eyer’s memorial service tomorrow.



VEHICLE PROCESSION



Immediately following the service, a vehicle procession will escort Officer Eyer to Sharon Memorial Park (5400 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212)… pic.twitter.com/pdOJWP35ES — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 2, 2024

Following the service, a graveside service is scheduled to take place at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd. in Charlotte.

Services will also be live-streamed.

What happened in east Charlotte

Eyer, 31, was one of four law enforcement officers killed Monday, April 29, after being shot during a U.S. Marshal task force serving a warrant on a felon for possession of a firearm at an east Charlotte home, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The three other officers killed were Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott with the NC Department of Adult Correction, and US Marshal deputy Thomas Weeks.

From a home on Galway Drive, suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr. fired at least 100 rounds from a high-powered rifle at officers and a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, killing Deputy Marshal Thomas “Tommy” Weeks and Department of Adult Correction Officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott.

Surrounded by his family, Eyer, died at a hospital.

Officers killed Hughes, 39, in the front yard and took two others who were in the house, including a 17-year-old girl, into custody. Charlotte police have said they are not looking for suspects, though. Police said they found an AR-15 rifle and 40-caliber handgun.

Four other officers also were wounded in the assault, and are expected to make full recoveries, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Tuesday during a news conference.

An AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 40-caliber handgun were found at the scene, Jennings said.

On Monday, Joshua Eyer ‘showed up to help’ for the final time. His friends say that’s Josh.

More about Eyer

Eyer worked six years in CMPD’s North Tryon Division and was a member of the 178th recruit class. Just last week, he was named officer of the month in April.

On Monday, April 15, North Tryon Division Officer Joshua Eyer was awarded Officer of the Month for his outstanding proactive policing efforts patrolling the areas of Sugar Creek, North Tryon Street & the I-85 corridor. CMPD/CMPD

Before joining CMPD, he was a military police officer in the Army and served a tour in Afghanistan, his Facebook page shows.

He and wife, Ashley Eyer, had a 3-year-old son.

“He’s going to be sorely missed in this law enforcement community,” Jennings said Tuesday. “He was the kind of officer you want when you need help.”