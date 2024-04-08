LIVE UPDATES: Clemson hosting viewing party, solar eclipse event on kayaks, paddleboards

In Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, the partial solar eclipse will start at 1:51 p.m. It will peak at 2:09 p.m. and end at 4:25 p.m. Check your zip code to find the exact times.

Are you celebrating at home with MoonPies, SunChips, Eclipse gum, and Sunkist soda or are you attending one of the many watch parties happening in the Upstate?

During Monday's solar eclipse, Upstate residents can look forward to partly cloudy weather.

According to the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, the chance of rain on April 8 will be less than 10%, with clouds covering 30-35% of the area.

In Inman, folks will be celebrating the eclipse at an event hosted by Spartanburg Parks at the Lake Cooley Outdoor Education Center, with snacks, crafts, activities, and solar eclipse viewing on the lake with kayaks and paddleboards.

The Clemson University Department of Physics and Astronomy invites the community to watch the solar eclipse from noon until 4 p.m. The viewing party will be held on the lawn between Martin, Long, and Kinard Halls, 220 Parkway Dr., Clemson.

The Spartanburg Science Center, located at 200 E St John St., is hosting a free, outdoor watch party from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Delicate streamers in the sun's corona surround the totally eclipsed sun during the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Observers along a narrow track from Mexico to Maine should have a similar view on April 8, 2024.

Are you ready for this afternoon's eclipse?

We've compiled everything you need to know -- weather, watch parties, what to wear -- about this afternoon's eclipse here.

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The total eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, Monday before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT. The partial eclipse will last for a while longer. Even if you're not in the path of totality and won't see the full eclipse, you may still see a percentage of it.

To find out exactly when the eclipse will be happening in your area, you can search USA TODAY's database by ZIP code for a viewing guide.

Click here to read the article.

USA Today

What did the total eclipse look like in 2017 in Greenville?

In Greenville and Clemson, photographers captured images of folks wearing protective solar eclipse glasses at Falls Park Bridge, by the Reedy River, and at Fluor Field and Clemson University.

What is the difference between a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the Earth and the sun, blocking its light from reaching our planet, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. The Earth blocks the sunlight that normally reaches the moon. Instead of that sunlight hitting the moon’s surface, Earth's shadow falls on it.

A lunar eclipse can last for a few hours, while a solar eclipse lasts only a few minutes. Solar eclipses also rarely occur, while lunar eclipses are comparatively more frequent. While at least two partial lunar eclipses happen every year, total lunar eclipses are still rare, NASA says. Another major difference: No special glasses or gizmos are needed to view the a lunar eclipse, and people can directly stare at the moon.

Click here to read the article.

USA Today

Reporters Nina Tran, A.J. Jackson, Joanna Johnson and Travis Rose and photographers Ken Ruinard and McKenzie Lange and content coach Jose Franco contributed to this article. USA Today contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: LIVE UPDATES: Science of eclipse will be featured at Upstate events