Live updates: Church destroyed in Argyle, Janesville sees extensive damage

Several communities in southern Wisconsin are assessing and recovering from storm damage after tornadoes moved through Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed tornadoes, but crews are out assessing damage in areas including Argyle, Marshall, Janesville, Watertown, Walworth, Williams Bay, Sun Prairie and DeForest.

That process "is going to take most of the day. We might even be into tomorrow," NWS meteorologist Sarah Marquardt said. Tornadoes in a few areas might be confirmed later today.

As communities start cleaning up damage, Marquardt said to stay away from flood waters, downed power lines and unsafe trees with loose branches.

Anyone with storm damage can report it to the NWS, including on their website, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Sauk County: Flooding closes part of Highway 154

Due to rising water, Highway 154 will be closed between County Road CH and Golf Course Road, according to a preliminary report from the NWS. That's about a three mile stretch.

Argyle: Apple Grove Lutheran Church 'completely destroyed'

In Argyle — located in Lafayette County — a Lutheran church was "completely destroyed," pastor Dan Bohlman wrote on the church's website.

A friends mom sent this to them from outside of argyle. Before and after. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FTlAgsjqrs — lo 🧀 𓆉 (@LoFromWisco) June 23, 2024

Bohlman said worship at Apple Grove was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the parish, and people would still gather to talk, share and pray unless it was raining.

An 8:30 a.m. service at Yellowstone Lutheran Church would be shortened to get to Apple Grove as quickly as possible.

"The good news is we are all safe and we continue to be the body of Christ and will through this time as well," Bohlman wrote.

Janesville: Reported tornado on south side, 'considerable damage'

The City of Janesville says a reported tornado hit the south side of the city Saturday evening, causing "considerable damage to the structures and infrastructure."

The city has set up a coordinated volunteer location at Rock County Jobs Center, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents looking for assistance can go to the facility to find people willing to help with property cleanup.

Several roads were closed last night due to a safety perimeter that included Center Avenue, Kellog Avenue, Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11. Outside traffic was not allowed in, while residents within the perimeter were allowed to access the area.

The city will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Williams Bay: No injuries, multiple reports of 'extensive damage'

In Williams Bay, located along Geneva Lake, emergency responders conducted a house-to-house search to ensure the safety of residents. No weather-related injuries were reported, police chief Justin Timm said in a press release.

Lake Geneva / Williams Bay Storm Cloud pic.twitter.com/hoGmxPWLtk — Big MIKE (@bigMIKEe47) June 23, 2024

There were multiple reports of "extensive damage to homes and property" in the village. As of 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Williams Bay and neighboring communities did not have power, and Timm asked non-residents to avoid the area.

"Emergency responders will continue to remain in the area providing security for our residents and their property," Timm said.

Wisconsin has already hit season average of tornadoes

Wisconsin has already hit its yearly average of tornadoes this year, and more are likely to be added after this weekend.

Wisconsin hit the average of 23 tornadoes in May, with 16 occurring on May 21 alone. June is historically the month when most tornadoes occur in the state.

This story will be updated.

