Live updates: Cheryl Bean leads in Republican primary for House District 97 election

Cheryl Bean is leading Leslie Robnett and John McQueeney in the Republican primary for Texas House District 97 according to unofficial results from Tarrant County.

Bean has 53.18% compared to 26.15% for McQueeney and 20.68% for Robnett.

The three Republicans are running for the opportunity to replace outgoing State Rep. Craig Goldman, who opted to leave Austin as part of a bid to replace longtime Republican Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger.

Granger, who served as Fort Worth’s mayor before moving onto a nearly 30-year career in Washington, announced in November 2023 she would not seek reelection.

Border security was a top issue for all three candidates in the Star-Telegram’s voter guide with the group calling for an increased law enforcement presence and more barriers at the border.

Robnett cited concerns about fentanyl overdoses to support increased enforcement, while McQueeney aluded to the ongoing dispute between Gov. Abbott and the Biden Administration to argue for increased funding at the state’s southern border.

Bean also called for more barriers along the Texas-Mexico border while expressing support for Senate Bill 4, which would make undocumented immigration a state crime. A federal judge blocked that bill from going into effect while a legal challenges questioning its constitutionality play out.