Live updates: Brandon Gill leads in Republican primary for Congressional District 26 election

Brandon Gill is leading in the Republican primary to replace Rep. Michael Burgess in Congress.

Burgess, a Doctor and North Texas Republican, announced he wouldn’t run for the Denton-area seat in November, after representing North Texas in Congress since 2003. His exit opened the door to a crowded slate of candidates hoping to take his place.

Gill was leading with 56.11% of votes in Wise County, 49.29% of votes in Cooke County and 57.81% of votes in Denton County, according to unofficial early voting results from the three counties. The district also includes a small portion of Tarrant County, but the three North Texas counties make up its vast majority.

Candidates on the Republican side include business owner Luisa Del Rosal, Southlake Mayor John Huffman, attorney Vlad De Franceschi, former Denton County Judge Scott Armey, construction company owner Burt Thakur, physician and entrepreneur Neena Biswas, Joel Krause, who runs a sports equipment company, technician and entrepreneur Jason Kergosien, Mark Rutledge, who runs a mechanical contracting company, and Gill, a conservative media figure.

Gill, who was involved with making ‘2000 Mules’ with his father-in-law Dinesh D’Souza and is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, has reported raising and spending the most this election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission — nearly $697 in receipts and more than $390 in disbursements. The film, which claims there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, “does not provide any concrete, verifiable evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election,” according to a Reuters fact check. The Associated Press found “gaping holes” in a fact check.

Huffman, who has been endorsed by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, has raised about $387,000 and spent nearly $317,000. Armey has raised almost $282,000 and spent nearly $188,000, FEC records show. Behind him is Armey, who has raised about $282,000 and spent about $188,000.

Ernest Linberger III, an analyst and engineer, is the only candidate running in the Democratic primary.