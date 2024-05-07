Live updates: Brandon, Garretson currently under tornado warning

Parts of eastern Minnehaha County have been placed under a tornado warning until 8:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A graphic from the National Weather Servicer

Areas included within the warning arep Brandon, Rowena and Garretson, with the NWS saying that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located over Rowena.

A separate tornado warning was added at 8:22 p.m. including Brookings, Volga and Aurora, also expiring at 8:45 p.m.

The warning was sent at 8:10 p.m. An earlier warning that expired at 8:15 p.m. had included Canton, as well as cities in Iowa including Granite and Larchwood.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Brandon, Garretson currently under tornado warning