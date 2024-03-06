Live updates: Biden and Trump lead in Tarrant in presidential primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are winning their primaries in Tarrant County, moving closer to a rematch on the November 2024 ballot.

Super Tuesday voters from across the country headed to the polls Tuesday, as the two candidates hope to secure enough delegate votes to win their party nominations at their national conventions. Texas is one of the biggest pots, with 161 Delegates in the Republican primary and 273 in the Democratic.

In Tarrant County, Trump has 72.26% of the popular vote in the Republican primary, according to unofficial early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Behind him is Nikki Haley, with 23.94% of votes.

Biden has 88.05% of votes.

Early voting statewide results were not yet posted on the Texas Secretary of State’s website a little after 7 p.m., when polls closed.

Republican Nikki Haley has visited North Texas twice in recent weeks, trying to win the support of area voters. She was in Fort Worth on Monday, where some the rally said Trump is to blame for divisions in the Republican Party and Haley is better position to defeat Biden in November.

Haley has received the support of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and her predecessor Betsy Price, who are breaking with several Texas Republican leaders who are supporting Trump. Among them are Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Trump is the top fundraiser in Texas, having raised $7.9 million so far this election cycle, according to the Federal Election Commission. Haley has raised $4.9 million and Biden has raised $2.7 million, FEC records show.